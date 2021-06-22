All Community Created wallpapers in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is one of the most tweeted about games out there right now. It is no doubt that the game has a vivacious playerbase and greater community. That is one of the major reasons that some community members are being immortalized in the game via their art. Apex Legends has adds a bunch of new in-game wallpapers of art created by fans of the game. Let’s take a look at all of the Community Created wallpapers in Apex Legends.

Community Created wallpapers

Currently, Community Created wallpapers have only been unlockable via Twitch drops rather than any sort of in-game means, and feature a plethora of different Legends.

Legacy Horizon and Valkyrie wallpaper by Osomatographe

Image via Osomatographe

Legacy Bloodhound, Revenant and Wraith wallpaper by Zonotaida

Image via Zonotaida

Legacy Young Octane wallpaper by Noxlotl

Image via Noxlotl

Legacy full group (featuring Gibraltar and Loba) by Kazama

Image via Kazama

This list is on-going and will be updated as new wallpapers are added to the game. We know for certain that two more Community Created wallpapers will be added to the game on July 20 and July 27 after the in-game event going from June 29 to July 20 is over. To look at the full schedule of past and future releases, refer to our Community Created wallpapers Twitch Drop schedule.