Every Heirloom melee weapon skin in Apex Legends

Heirloom melee weapons are one of the coveted cosmetic item types in Apex Legends. Heirlooms, while they don’t add any damage, give a Legend a unique melee weapon and a set of new action animations when you play them with no weapon in hand or use their melee attack.

While not every Legend has an heirloom yet, all of the original eight Legends do. There are only three Legends not in the original line-up that currently have heirlooms: Octane, the Season 1: Wild Frontier Legend, Revenant, the Season 4: Assimilation Legend, and Rampart, the Season 6: Boosted Legend. It is expected that Legends added to the game in other seasons will start getting theirs soon for any future Collection Events that may happen going forward.

While historically, there have been other ways to earn them, currently, Heirlooms can be earned in two ways. You can unlock them directly when they are first released by buying out all 24 items in a Collection Event, or after their event has ended, you can unlock them with Heirloom Shards from the Heirloom Store. The store holds all past-released heirlooms in the game.

Here is every Heirloom Melee Weapon currently in Apex Legends.

Boxing Gloves (Pathfinder Heirloom)

Screenshot via Gamepur

Butterfly Knife (Octane Heirloom)

Screenshot via Gamepur

Cold Steel (Bangalore Heirloom)

Screenshot via Gamepur

Dead Man’s Curve (Revenant Heirloom)

Image via Respawn

Death Hammer (Caustic Heirloom)

Screenshot via Gamepur

Kunai (Wraith Heirloom)

Screenshot via Gamepur

Problem Solver (Rampart Heirloom)

Image via Respawn

Raven’s Edge (Bloodhound Heirloom)

Screenshot via Gamepur

Shock Sticks (Lifeline Heirloom)

Screenshot via Gamepur

Too Much Witt (Mirage Heirloom)

Screenshot via Gamepur

War Club (Gibraltar Heirloom)