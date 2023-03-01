Apex Legends Mobile APK download link (v.1.3.672.556)

Apex Legends Mobile is a hero shooter game that blends genres and allows players to play with a varied cast of characters in an ever-evolving world. Play on different maps and across a plethora of challenge modes to come out on top, either solo or in a team with your friends. Apex Legends is already huge on PC, but the mobile version of the game is no less impressive. You can install the game with an APK file if you wish to avoid regional restrictions, for example. Whatever reason you may have, we have prepared a tested working link to an APK file for Apex Legends Mobile.

Apex Legends Mobile APK download link

There are a few online outlets that host APK files for Apex Legends Mobile. However, it can be risky to download some links online, which is why we have tried and tested the linked version of the game. This link also hosts older versions of Apex Legends Mobile, in case you need them.

Apex Legends Mobile APK file (size: 3.61 GB, version 1.3.672.556)

What are APK files?

APK stands for Android Package Kit, also known as AAP, which is short for Android Application Package. These file types are used by Android-based systems and emulators to distribute and install software for mobile devices. This makes them handy to install mobile apps while avoiding regional restrictions, the use of the Google Play Store, as well as to install mods.

How to install APK files

You can install APK files on an Android device or on a PC with the help of an Android emulator. We recommend using emulators like BlueStacks and LDPlayer.

To install APK files on your PC, launch the emulator and choose the APK installation option in the program. Most often you’ll be able to simply drag and drop the APK file to the software’s home screen to start the installation. From that point on, follow the instructions on your screen until the installation is complete.

To install APK files on your Android device, navigate to your device’s download folder and look for the APK file there. Tap the file and select the Install option, then follow the prompts that on the screen to complete the installation.