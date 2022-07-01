Apex Legends Mobile Raise Your Rank event guide – dates, challenges, rewards

The latest Apex Legends Mobile event has gone live. Raise Your Rank is focused on Ranked Mode matches and helping players climb up the rank. Beyond the usual rewards that players get for competing against each other, the Raise Your Rank event in Apex Legends Mobile also gives plenty of incentive to both new and returning players. Here is everything you need to know about this new event.

Everything you need to know about the Apex Legends Mobile Raise Your Rank event

Image via EA

Before you can dive into the Raise Your Rank event in Apex Legends Mobile, keep in mind that you must be at least level 8 before you can take part. Provided that you are high enough level, you can click on the Seasonal Events screen to get started.

Also, it is important to remember that this is a short event. Unlike the game’s Seasons, which usually run for a month or two, this one is only around through the end of the first weekend in July. The Apex Legends Raise Your Rank event will only run through July 3, so you need to get stuck in quick if you want to catch these rewards.

Apex Legends Mobile Raise Your Rank event challenges

There are a total of 100 Challenge Points up for grabs and you’ll need to complete all six of the available challenges to get all of them. The challenges in the Raise Your Rank event are:

Play 5 matches in Ranked Mode – 10 Challenge Points

10 Challenge Points Finish 5 Ranked Mode matches in the top 3 – 15 Challenge Points

15 Challenge Points Deal a total of 1000 cumulative damage in Ranked Mode – 15 Challenge Points

– 15 Challenge Points Kill 5 enemies in Ranked Mode matches – 20 Challenge Points

– 20 Challenge Points Kill 10 enemies in Ranked Mode matches – 20 Challenge Points

– 20 Challenge Points Reach Platinum I in the current season – 20 Challenge Points

Raise Your Rank event rewards

Complete these challenges and you’ll get Challenge Points. Once you hit the following thresholds for Challenge Point total, you’ll get the following rewards:

30 Challenge Points – 4000 Diamonds to use to purchase cosmetics in the Seasonal Shop

– 4000 Diamonds to use to purchase cosmetics in the Seasonal Shop 60 Challenge Points –Sterile Instruments Caustic skin

–Sterile Instruments Caustic skin 100 Challenge Points – Pepper Shaker Peacekeeper skin

Keep in mind that you don’t have to spend your Challenge Points on these rewards. They simply become available to you once you collect the correct number of points.