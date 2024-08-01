Arcane Odyssey Trello Link & Official Discord (August 2024)

Arcane Universe in Roblox is massive and Arcane Odyssey is the third title, which presents a unique twist on Greek Mythology. While the original mythology entails humanity receiving fire as a gift from the legendary Titan Prometheus, in this game, humanity got magic. A lot is going on in the game, and the easiest way to keep track of things is by following the Arcane Odyssey Trello link and the Official Discord server.

What is the Arcane Odyssey Trello & Discord Link?

Arcane Odyssey Trello Link

Arcane Odyssey’s Discord Server Link (Vetex Games)

You can join both communities to get an upper hand on the game’s knowledge while also engaging with the community.

You can easily keep tabs on any changes or future content updates on Arcane Odyssey’s Trello Board. We recommend you bookmark our guide or this page to keep yourself updated with Arcane Odyssey content. Vetex Game’s Discord has over 55k active members at any given moment so you can always hang out with fellow players whenever you like.

What’s In the Arcane Odyssey Trello Board?

When you open the Arcane Odyssey Trello, you will quickly get a quick glance over four columns, each listing unique information about the game. This short but precise information on the Trello board is great for new players and returning ones. Here is everything you can expect in the Arcane Odyssey Trello board.

Information and Ideas

This column lists information directly related to the game’s mechanics, features, and other in-game content. You can easily find quick bursts of information such as stat builds, fighting style types, weapon/armor ideas, NPC/boss item drop rates, and much more.

Major Features Ideas/Info

The second column contains the major features, ideas, and info, which entails concentrated information compared to the general info you can find in the first column. You can learn quickly about Sealed Chests, Large Waves, Minibosses, NPC and Legendary Ships, Weapon Casting, and much more.

Lists

The ‘Lists’ column of Arcane Odyssey Trello is for both developers and players. You can find past, present, and future information related to bugs, adjustments, optimizations, and future updates or roadmap about the game in this column.

Patch Notes (Newest to Oldest)

The patch notes column lists all the previous or launched updates about the game, entailing all the details developers introduced to the game.

