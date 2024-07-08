Once Human Discord Link

Once Human is a post-apocalyptic survival game where humans have almost gone extinct. The game will have players collecting resources to build shelters and upgrade their weapons and gear to face off against monsters and other players (PvP). At some point in the survival journey, you’ll need some assistance from the game’s community. For that, Once Human Discord is a great place to do just that and we’ll be sharing its link with you.

Recommended Videos

What’s the Link for Once Human Discord Server?

Source: Starry Studios

Here is the link for the official Once Human Discord Server.

The Once Human Discord is officially created by the developers of the game, Starry Studio. You’ll always stay on top of the game and get notified of any latest news or announcements regarding it.

The server has currently amassed over 380,000 community members. This means you’ll always have someone available to help out with your questions regarding the game, or even to team up and complete a tough objective.

What’s On The Discord Server for Once Human?

There are numerous channels each serving an important purpose to the community.

Firstly, there are announcements and latest news channels like game news, Twitter posts, dev news, Discord news, and Event news. You can opt to follow these channels and always be in the loop of the latest developments surrounding the game.

Secondly, you’ll find different types of text channels. Some like game chat and general chat are meant to help the community interact with each other and share in-game content. Others like feedback let developers open a direct channel to the community and get notified of any glitches, bugs, or general problems regarding Once Human.

Lastly, the voice channels are great for players who are looking for other players to team up. This is really great for players who are having trouble with missions and need some assistance for the community. You can easily ask for players, open your own voice channel, and team up to venture into the world of Once Human.

This is everything you need to know about the official Discord server for Once Human and its link. Hopefully, you’ll have a fun time playing the game and we’ll bring all the latest content on the game.

If you’re looking for something with a bit more action, I suggest checking out The First Descendant tier list and information about all its characters.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy