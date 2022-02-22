Are Destiny 2 servers offline?

If you are trying to log on to Destiny 2, and wondering why you can’t, then you appear to have forgotten about the massive 14-hour maintenance that will be taking place while Bungie ready the servers for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

As such, you won’t be able to log on for quite a while, but when you do, you will be logging into a whole new world in Destiny 2. We have the full maintenance details below, but the short version is that the servers will be back in time for the weekly reset and then players will be able to try to log in. You may still have issues after this point, however, as the flood of players looking to get access to the game is certain to cause some issues.

Monday, February 21, 2022

6:00 PM PST 0200 UTC Destiny 2 will undergo maintenance.Some Destiny API features on Bungie.net, mobile and third-party apps will be disabled.No sign-in to the Bungie.net site or apps will be possible.Players who observe issues should report to the #Help forum. 6:45 PM PST 0245 UTC Destiny 2 will be brought offline for expected maintenance.Players will be removed from activities and won’t be able to log back in until 9 AM PST on February 22.Ongoing Destiny maintenance is expected to conclude at 10 AM PST on February 22. 7:00 PM PST 0300 UTC Pre-load for Update 4.0.0.1 will be available on all platforms. Players using the PS4 version of Destiny 2 will be required to download all associated Destiny 2 Required Content before playing The Witch Queen. These can be downloaded by launching Destiny 2 after the 4.0.0.1 patch is released.After the downloads have started, you can safely close the game and the Required Content downloads will continue in the background during our maintenance downtime.The PS4 download of Destiny 2 and all Required Content will be large, but players will have a smaller installation size once the download is complete. This should help improve the download and install of future PS4 patches.

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

9:00 AM PST 1700 UTC Update 4.0.0.1 will be available across all platforms and regions.Players will be able to log back into Destiny 2.Sign-in to the Bungie.net site and apps will be re-enabled.Players logging into the game may be placed in a queue and may experience sign-on issues as background maintenance is still ongoing. 10:00 AM PST 1800 UTC Destiny 2 maintenance is expected to conclude.Players who observe issues should report to the #Help forum.

When the servers come back up, there will also be a new season, a new campaign to play through, and lots of new things to do in the game. If you run into any issues, we will be trying to please the Traveller by producing as many high-quality, helpful guides as we can when the game goes live, so be sure to check back in whenever you need help.