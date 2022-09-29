Are Glitch Slimes in Slime Rancher 2?

Glime Slimes, also known as Ditto Slimes, have the chance to appear in Slime Rancher. They’re a type of slime that was a bug in Viktor’s Slimeulation and appeared in the Far, Far Range. They’re a type of slime that takes the form of other slimes or objects you could find in the environment. They were mostly a problem slime that would produce no plorts, making them useless for ranchers. With the arrival of the second game, can you find Glitch Slimes in Slime Rancher 2?

Can you find Glitch Slimes in Slime Rancher 2?

From what we can tell, Glitch Slimes have not started to appear in Slime Rancher 2. This is from our experience running through the game, and we have yet to encounter any of them on our adventures. Although they are not in the game right now, we expect them to be added in the future, and they will likely appear alongside the update. It’s essential to remember Slime Rancher 2 is presently in early access, which means not everything has arrived to the game, and future updates will feature additional mechanics.

We do not know when Glitch Slimes will arrive at Slime Rancher 2 or if they will resemble the same thing in the first Slime Rancher. The developers may want to change up the mechanics a bit and make these creatures more interesting than their original Slime Rancher counterparts, showing they have evolved since players initially encountered them in the wild.

For now, there’s no need to worry about finding a Glitch Slime. They should not be in Slime Rancher 2 right now, and that means you can continue grabbing as many slimes as you can find in the wild and bringing them back to your base.