Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sales surpassed 10 million in three days, despite repeated reports of performance issues

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been released to the public, and fans can’t get enough of the open-world game, exploring the Paldea region and capturing the many new Pokémon. It’s been reported that these games have surpassed 10 million units sold in three days, marking it a fantastic achievement for The Pokémon Company, making it the biggest launch for any Nintendo product within the three-day release window.

However, leading up to the official release and into the weekend when fans finally had their hands on it, many players reported multiple performance issues, a lack of features and character customization, and a general sense of unpolish from the product. However, The Pokemon Company has not heard about these problems from their community.

Many players shared their discontent with Scarlet and Violet on Twitter and Reddit. The performance problems occurred primarily while playing the game in handheld mode. Many of the background animations are chunky, the overall framerate dropped in high-population areas, and there were a handful of graphical glitches. Normally, a handful of here-and-there problems happen, even with more giant games, but the number of shared images, gifs, and videos from players centered around these issues is staggering. The same goes for players who were unable to give their character a wider range of clothing options.

Regardless, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been a massive success for The Pokémon Company. The changes to the overall framework by making it an open-world exploration game rather than a linear story might have been the push the game needed. There was a huge success behind this system with Pokémon Legends: Arceus. If the games continue in this direction with more innovation and the team continues to layer in more quality-of-life features, more players will likely flock to future titles.