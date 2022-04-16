Are the Back 4 Blood servers down? How to check server status

While Back 4 Blood does offer an offline mode that allows you to play the game without an internet connection if you want it, the overall game is much better with one. Whether creating a team of Cleaners to hit the Campaign, or trying to take down enemy teams in Swarm Mode, you want the servers to be working when you play this game. Here is how to check if the Back 4 Blood servers are down or not.

If you are trying to play Back 4 Blood but the game is not currently working, we first recommend checking either the Back 4 Blood, Turtle Rock Studios, or WB Games Support Twitter accounts. If there are any issues at all with the game, you should see it mentioned at the very least at one of them.

Another area we recommend looking is the server status pages for the platform you are on. Look to see if any online services are currently down for where you play.

PlayStation Status

Xbox Status

If you cannot find any server issues and are not sure why you can’t access the game, we recommend submitting a ticket request with the Support team so that they can lead you through the steps to things working again.