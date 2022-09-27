Are the FIFA 23 servers and FUT down? How to check

FIFA is one of EA’s marquee traffic, so it’s fair to expect that FIFA 23, like its predecessors, will get a lot of user traffic. However, this traffic could lead to server slowdowns, and at some points, could affect logging on to the FIFA servers. Or, EA could be having general technical problems, and affect the online functionality of FIFA 23 as a result. So, how can you know whether FIFA 23 is down? Let’s take a look at what you should know.

Are the FIFA 23 servers down?

The best way to check to see if there are any FUT-related or EA server issues is via the EA FIFA Direct Twitter account. This account gives updates on the mode, including whether the mode needs to be gated due to technical difficulties. Here’s an example of a tweet from the FIFA Direct Twitter account that indicates that a gate is currently underway:

We are investigating reports of some players being unable to connect to EA Servers and will provide an update in this thread when available. — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) September 27, 2022

In some instances, issues regarding connecting to the servers, or FUT, could be for a variety of issues. Some include user-related problems like internet difficulty, or traffic. In some instances, like when the FIFA team drops major Football Ultimate Team promos, players may not be able to log in right away and may be kicked off. This, however, usually relates to limiting traffic during extremely high traffic, and does not mean the servers are down.

It is also possible that FUT, or any other online modes for FIFA, could be gated at any point. Be sure to keep an eye out on the internet or social media, should this occur.

If EA has not put out any sort of message, but you are still having problems accessing Football Ultimate Team, forums like Reddit, FIFA-themed websites like FUTBIN, or checking to see what other FIFA players have to say on Twitter can be helpful.