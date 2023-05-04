Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, & Mo Salah Headline FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS Leaks

FIFA 23’s Team of the Season promo is the time when everyone is celebrating the best and brightest from the past year of soccer. It’s a fan-favorite promo that’s stretched out over several weeks so that every team gets their chance to shine.

We’ve known for a bit that May 5, 2023, will be the kick-off for the Premier League’s version of TOTS, which is almost always the most star-studded team during the entire promo. Today, the full team has leaked and it’s as ridiculously overpowered as you might expect.

FIFA 23 Premier League Team of the Season Leaks Include Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, and more

This news comes from prominent and trusted leaker FutSheriff on Twitter. Sheriff has been leaking FIFA content for at least a year now and they’re almost always spot on. So, while you’ll need to take these leaks with a grain of salt, you’ll only need a very small one. We would guess these leaks are as close to legitimate as you can get, given Sheriff’s track record.

🚨Water is wet!



Stats are prediction ✍🏻



The headliners come from the big Manchester clubs. Man City’s Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and Ruben Dias join Man United’s Casemiro and Marcus Rashford. The team with the most players though is Arsenal, who was somewhat surprisingly leading the league until a week ago. The Gunners actually have six players who are reportedly on the upcoming FIFA 23 promo team with Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aaron Ramsdale, and William Saliba.

Newcastle is also joining the fun with Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes. Meanwhile, Tottenham and Liverpool were able to get one player into the team with Harry Kane and Mo Salah, respectively. As there were with Community TOTS last week, we’re also supposed to be getting some TOTS Moments cards. The trio that Sheriff says is coming is Reece James, Heung-Min Son, and Raphael Varane. Alongside all of these players will also be several SBC and Objective players, giving everyone plenty of reasons to hop into FIFA 23 and enjoy TOTS.