FIFA 23: All FUT Birthday Swap Tokens and where to get them

FUT Birthday is usually a fan-favorite promo in FIFA because it celebrates Ultimate Team’s date of birth with a multiple-week festival full of new players to earn or buy. FIFA 23 is no different and on March 20, EA Sports kicked things off with a new Swap Tokens system where you can earn Tokens to then buy packs or players. In total, there will be 30 Tokens available to earn and a few more that you can buy in the store. Let’s take a look at how to get them all and what you can spend them on.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete FUT Ballers Play to Style Objectives and unlock 89 OVR Mason Mount

All FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Swap Tokens

ST Manusson – Earned by logging in during the event (No expiration)

ST Ementa – FGS Challenge 10 SBC (Expires March 27)

LW Oduah – Store Pack (Expires March 23)

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete the Icon Johan Cruyff SBC – Requirements and solutions

FUT Birthday Swap Token rewards

The rewards for this event will go into SBCs on March 27. Until then we don’t know exactly what FUT Birthday will bring with it, but EA Sports has given us a few hints. As usual with these Swaps, you can expect to get player packs from the promo and fodder packs. We will update this list as more information is revealed. For now, here are the rewards we currently know about: