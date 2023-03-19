FIFA 23: How to complete 86 OVR FUT Ballers Dejan Kulusevski SBC – Requirements and solutions

Another player needed for the FIFA 23 Play to Style Objectives challenge was added to FUT on March 19. This one is an 86 OVR FUT Ballers card of Tottenham Hotspur RW Dejan Kulusevski, one that can help unlock his 88 OVR version. So, how can you get the 86 OVR version? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus solutions that should be of help.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete the FUT Ballers Luis Diaz SBC – Requirements and solutions

How to get FUT Ballers Kulusevski

Screenshot by Gamepur

86 OVR FUT Ballers Kulusevski possesses 3-star Weak Foot and 4-star Skill Moves attributes.

To complete this FUT Ballers SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one lineup of 11 players. This lineup, which is set to the 4-3-1-2 formation, must meet the following requirements.:

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Tottenham Hotspur players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

There are no Chemistry requirements for this challenge. Complete this SBC to receive the 85 OVR version needed to unlock Bamford’s 88 OVR card.

Solutions

Since this card is needed for the Play to Style Objectives challenge and the 88 OVR FUT Ballers Kulusevski, don’t expect this to cost too much. In fact, this SBC should only cost around 20,000-25,000 Coins. That’s about the same, as compared to the 85 OVR Bamford that went live on March 19.

Here’s a look at a set of solutions:

RB Danilo (80 OVR)

RB Pedro Porro (81 OVR)

CDM Tomas Soucek (81 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (81 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

TOTW LB Arthur Masuaku (83 OVR)

This Squad Building Challenge will expire on March 31.