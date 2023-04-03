How to do bicycle kicks in FIFA 23

Are you looking to show off your soccer skills in the latest installment of the FIFA franchise? One of the most impressive moves you can do in the game is the Bicycle Kick. It can be used to score goals from outrageous angles, leaving your opponents stunned and in awe of your skills. In this article, we’ll go over how to do a Bicycle Kick in FIFA 23 so that you can impress your friends and dominate the pitch.

What are the requirements to do bicycle kicks in FIFA 23?

In FIFA 23, the Bicycle Kick requires two crucial components in order to be executed successfully. The first is the position of the player attempting the move. The player must be positioned in a way that allows them to lift their leg high enough to hit the ball over their head. This could either be done by standing a few yards away from the ball, having the ball delivered to their feet, or by bouncing the ball off their chest.

The second component is the timing of the move. This move must be executed at the right time to ensure the ball is struck with the right power and accuracy. If the player misses this window, the ball will either end up too far away or in the hands of the goalkeeper.

How to perform a bicycle kick in FIFA 23

Once the requirements are met, the player can execute the Bicycle Kick. To do this, they must press the “X” button (if using a controller) and the right stick in the opposite direction of the desired shot angle. This will cause the player to lift their leg and hit the ball with power and accuracy.

If the timing is correct, the ball will be sent flying into the back of the net. However, if the timing is off, the ball will either fly off in the wrong direction or into the hands of the goalkeeper.

Tips to remember while performing bicycle kicks in FIFA 23

When attempting a Bicycle Kick in FIFA 23, there are a few tips that can help you get the most out of the move.

Firstly, make sure the player is in the right position. If they’re too far away, the ball will fly too far away from the goal and won’t give you the desired effect. If the player is too close, the ball won’t have enough power behind it, meaning the shot won’t be accurate.

Secondly, practice makes perfect. The Bicycle Kick requires a lot of technique, precision, and timing, so it’s important that you practice the move to get it right. Practice with any of the available game modes, such as Kick-Off, Career Mode, and Ultimate Team, to build up your confidence and awareness.

Lastly, don’t be afraid to experiment. There are various ways to perform the Bicycle Kick, and each player will have their own unique style. Experiment with different angles and distances to find the one that works best for you. With some trial and error, you can master the art of the Bicycle Kick in FIFA 23.