FIFA 23: How to complete FUT Ballers Play to Style Objectives and unlock 89 OVR Mason Mount

With the FIFA 23 FUT Birthday promo on the horizon, EA Sports and the FIFA team are giving a shout-out to the ballers of the world. The FUT Ballers promo is live, one that will focus exclusively on Objectives and Squad Building Challenges. Users can obtain eight FUT Ballers cards through the Play to Style Objectives, including an 89 OVR card of Mason Mount. Here’s a look at what needs to be done in this challenge.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete the POTM Julian Brandt SBC – Requirements and solutions

How to complete Objectives

Before we begin, it’s important to note that, to complete objectives, you’ll first need to complete SBCs to unlock the player needed for the objective. For example, if you want to complete Luis Diaz’s objective, you’ll need to do his SBC. There are seven objectives attached to this challenge. Here’s a look at all of them:

Ball with Luis – Score a Finesse goal in five separate matches using 86 OVR FUT Ballers Luis Diaz in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 88 OVR FUT Ballers Luis Diaz and 300 XP)

– Score a Finesse goal in five separate matches using 86 OVR FUT Ballers Luis Diaz in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 88 OVR FUT Ballers Luis Diaz and 300 XP) March 18th – ? (rewards are 88 OVR FUT Ballers Patrick Bamford and 300 XP)

– ? (rewards are 88 OVR FUT Ballers Patrick Bamford and 300 XP) March 19th – ? (rewards are 88 OVR FUT Ballers Dejan Kulusevski and 300 XP)

– ? (rewards are 88 OVR FUT Ballers Dejan Kulusevski and 300 XP) March 20th – ? (rewards are 86 OVR FUT Ballers Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain and 300 XP)

– ? (rewards are 86 OVR FUT Ballers Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain and 300 XP) March 21st – ? (rewards are 90 OVR FUT Ballers Jack Grealish and 300 XP)

– ? (rewards are 90 OVR FUT Ballers Jack Grealish and 300 XP) March 22nd – ? (rewards are 87 OVR FUT Ballers Noni Madueke and 300 XP)

– ? (rewards are 87 OVR FUT Ballers Noni Madueke and 300 XP) March 23rd – ? (rewards are 91 OVR FUT Ballers Ederson and 300 XP)

The 86 OVR FUT Ballers Diaz can be obtained through an SBC. Keep in mind that new objectives will be added each day from March 17 to 23.

Rewards

Throughout the reward path, users will obtain rewards mentioned in the Objectives. There are eight cards that can be obtained in this Objectives challenge, all of which are Premier League players.

Luis Diaz

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mason Mount

Screenshot by Gamepur

Those who complete all seven will receive the 89 OVR Mount, a five 80+ OVR Player Packs, and a Play to Style+ Objective that features a FUT Birthday Team 1 Pack. That FUT Birthday pack will be awarded beginning on March 24.

This Objectives challenge will be live until March 31.