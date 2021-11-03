Are the Infinity Stones in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy?

With Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy bringing gamers a new story starting Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Groot, and Rocket, many people are wondering if Marvel’s most powerful objects appear in the game. In the MCU, a lot of the Guardian’s shenanigans involve the Infinity Stones, after all.

In this article, we will give you the answer, but be advised that there will be plenty of story spoilers as we make our way through the details you need to know.

Related: Is Thanos in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Despite being a central element of the MCU, there is only one Infinity Stone that makes an appearance in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The Soul Stone plays a very important role, giving players a reason to need to save the galaxy, and a way to do it at the end of the game.

While Rocket and Peter are exploring the wreckage of various ships in the Quarantine Zone, they come across the Soul Stone, and when they pick it up, a strange creature escapes from it. As it happens, this is Magus, a universe-ending threat that was banished within the Soul Stone by Adam Warlock. Warlock is now thought to be dead, and Peter and Rocket don’t even realize what they have released.

Magus goes on to offer power to Raker via the Promise, a way to get people to submit to his will and do whatever he wants. At the end of the game, in a final confrontation with Magus, the Guardians use the Soul Stone to trap him again, with the help of some powerful new friends they made along the way.

And that’s it. No other Infinity Stones appear in the game, as that would have required even more heroes to deal with, given that it took every Avenger and hero ever to appear in the MCU to handle the battle in Endgame.