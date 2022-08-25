Are the Tower of Fantasy Pass and Collector’s Edition worth it in Tower of Fantasy? Answered

Tower of Fantasy is an open-world action game that is free-to-play. Like most games nowadays, it comes with a battle pass that players can buy to get certain rewards that would otherwise be unavailable or very hard to obtain. There is also a Collector’s Edition of the game, which provides even more incentives than the Fantasy Pass (battle pass). Many players might wonder if it’s worth buying the Fantasy Pass and the Collector’s Edition since the game is free-to-play. If you are confused about the same, the article below might help you come to a conclusion.

Related: How to advance equipment in Tower of Fantasy

Is it worth buying Fantasy Pass and Collector’s Edition worth it in Tower of Fantasy?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Fantasy Pass will cost you $10, while the Collector’s Edition is around $20.The rewards you get from the pass include gold, weapon batteries, dark crystals, and more. Considering all the rewards, it is one of the best value deals available in the game. Although the number of different resources you get might not seem a lot at first glance, it’s clearly a great deal for $10. Furthermore, if you are new to the game and are looking for a head start, these resources will aid your progression immensely. That said, the Fantasy Pass is not at all necessary for your progression in the game.

On the other hand, the Collector’s Edition will cost you $20 and adds 30 tiers to your Fantasy Pass. It will also give you your choice of SSR relic and 10 Red Nucleus. Furthermore, you will instantly be able to claim all the rewards up to 30 tiers in the Fantasy Pass. However, after claiming the rewards up to 30 tiers, you’ll have to work your way up naturally by playing the game and gaining XP to level up the pass.

Ultimately, purchasing the Fantasy Pass or collectors Edition depends upon your playstyle. If you are a casual player looking to have fun in the game rather than hard grinding, the free rewards in the pass should suffice your account. At the same time, hardcore players aiming to reach the end game as quickly as possible might consider buying the Fantasy Pass. It’s better to avoid purchasing the Collector’s Edition of the game since it only unlocks 30 tiers of the Fantasy Pass and grants only a few bonus rewards, which you can anyways achieve by playing the game regularly if you have the Fantasy Pass.