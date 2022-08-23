How to advance equipment in Tower of Fantasy
Make your gear even better.
As you progress through the Tower of Fantasy you will be collecting more and more Simulacra, Relics, and of course, equipment, along the way. Most of these items can be upgraded or enhanced in some ways, and it is always a good idea to do so. This will improve your character and make you stronger, and that way make the game easier for you with every new improvement. It is a worthy goal to set for yourself and a good motivation to keep playing. So, you might be wondering how to improve the star rating of your equipment by Advancing. Not to worry, with the help of this guide, you will be able to Advance your gear with ease.
How to Advance your equipment in Tower of Fantasy
First, you will need resources to use in Advancing your equipment. For this task, your primary resources are the various Crystals found throughout the world. Each type of Crystal provides a certain amount of Advancement XP. Make sure to gather enough by exploring, mining Crystal nodes, or looting enemies. Next, follow these steps to Advance your equipment:
- Open your Backpack by navigating to the top right menu and finding the Backpack icon.
- There, you will be able to see all the items you have stored, as well as your equipped weapons, relics, and equipment. The equipment you wear will be on the left side of the screen.
- From your backpack, find a Crystal and click on the Use button, which will take you directly to the Advancement menu.
- Alternatively, you can click on the piece of equipment that you want to improve and pick the Enhance tab. This will take you to the upgrading menu. From there, you can choose to Enhance or Advance it. Click the Advancement button.
- In the Advancement menu, you will be prompted to select the number of Crystals that you want to fuse (you can also pick a different piece of gear here as well). Click on the ‘Select All’ button and it will automatically assign the Crystals you need. Then click Fuse.
- With this, you have advanced your gear and improved its stats. You can repeat the process with every piece of equipment that you wish to Advance.