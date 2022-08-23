How to advance equipment in Tower of Fantasy

As you progress through the Tower of Fantasy you will be collecting more and more Simulacra, Relics, and of course, equipment, along the way. Most of these items can be upgraded or enhanced in some ways, and it is always a good idea to do so. This will improve your character and make you stronger, and that way make the game easier for you with every new improvement. It is a worthy goal to set for yourself and a good motivation to keep playing. So, you might be wondering how to improve the star rating of your equipment by Advancing. Not to worry, with the help of this guide, you will be able to Advance your gear with ease.

Related: How to upgrade weapons in Tower of Fantasy

How to Advance your equipment in Tower of Fantasy

First, you will need resources to use in Advancing your equipment. For this task, your primary resources are the various Crystals found throughout the world. Each type of Crystal provides a certain amount of Advancement XP. Make sure to gather enough by exploring, mining Crystal nodes, or looting enemies. Next, follow these steps to Advance your equipment: