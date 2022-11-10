Are there 20 evil hackers hacking Roblox? Answered

It’s difficult to consistently put rumors into their place on a platform such as Roblox, as modern technology exists in a rapid-fire era where almost anything can happen. One such rumor is that there are 20 evil hackers that are currently hacking Roblox, possibly putting other players in danger in terms of account information and security. The rumor, while seemingly silly, is also somehow plausible enough to make it a sincere question for many. Are there evil hackers?

Related: How to fix Roblox Error Code 103

There is currently no evidence, official announcements, or concerning network activity that shows that Roblox is under assault from ’20 evil hackers’ as the current rumor-mongering implies. Players logging in now are likely just as safe as they were logging in a year ago, and there are no active concerns voiced from the developers regarding any number of evil hackers. This rumor is absolutely false, at least in terms of viewable consequences for players and developers on the platform.

It is possible, however, that there is a room filled with twenty people that believe themselves evil, and are attempting to somehow entering the backend of Roblox. Players shouldn’t worry about this, though: there are always bad people on the internet attempting to do things they shouldn’t. This is why practicing good internet security is important, no matter the platform you’re on. Whether it’s Roblox, Steam, or YouTube, good internet practices means you don’t have to worry if something bad does happen.

Here are the things all internet users should do to make sure they’re always safe online, whether or not 20 evil hackers are sitting inside of a room: