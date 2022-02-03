Like many other zombie survival games, you will need reliable weapons to stand a chance in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. We know that there are plenty of melee weapons you can have like maces, axes, and other popular zombie-killing devices. What about the ranged game, though? Are there any guns in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

Unfortunately for firearm fans, there are no guns in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, aside from a side shotgun you can craft to create space from enemies. It is not a gun that you will be able to use consistently. You will largely have to rely on melee weapons, but if you prefer ranged attacks, you can get bows, a crossbow, and use throwables like molotovs, grenades, and set mines. Besides that, though, all combat encounters will have to be close and personal.

The in-game justification for there being no guns in Dying Light 2 Stay Human is that the army raided and took all the firearms from the citizens of Villedor. There are rumors of a stash of ammo being hidden somewhere, but there is no way to access any guns for your use.

While it may be disappointing to not have guns in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, there is potential for Techland to add them in an expansion to the game in the future. They had guns in both the first Dying Light game and Dead Island.