Are there gyms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (SV) will be going in an interesting direction for the series. Rather than having a linear adventure for you to follow from start to finish, it will be an open world adventure, allowing you to explore any region you want to visit while playing the game. You won’t have to focus on a particular area and progress the same way everyone else did. Instead, you can go on a unique adventure and try something new. Because Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is an open world, can we expect gyms?

Will Gyms be in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

It has been confirmed that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will have Gyms. There will be the traditional eight Gym Leaders for you to battle. However, these Gym Leaders will be scattered throughout the region, and you will have the chance to challenge them at your leisure. What’s different from traditional Pokémon games is that you can choose to battle these leaders in any order, giving you the chance to explore the game at your leisure.

Image via Pokémon Company

Previously, we had only seen an overhead shot of the arena, but in the August 3 Pokémon Presents video, the Pokémon Team confirmed that battling the Gyms leaders and becoming the regional champion would be one of three major stories for you to explore. However, because it is not the major story, we don’t think players should feel pressure about having to battle these eight Gym Leaders. Instead, it seems one of the major stories is happening alongside the others, such as the regional Treasure Hunt.

Because you can battle these Gym Leaders in any order you want, you have the freedom to grab your favorite Pokémon featured in the Paldea region and add them to your team before you take on this challenge.