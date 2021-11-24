ARK: Survival Evolved Turkey Trial 5 event – Start date, rewards, and more
All your Turkey Day creatures, skins, and chibis.
Developer Studio Wildcard is hosting its annual Turkey Trial event in ARK: Survival Evolved to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Titled Turkey Trial 5, players will have from November 23 to December 7 to hunt down the notorious Super-Turkeys and claim their coveted Wishbones, which can be used to craft a number of items and limited-time rewards. You can manually activate the event with the server console parameter: -ActiveEvent=TurkeyTrial. Check out everything else you need to know about the Turkey Trial 5 event below.
Event Info
Creatures
- Super Turkeys (Untamable creature)
- DodoRex (Craftable Temporary Tame)
Items
- Wishbones (gather from Super Turkeys)
- Thanksgiving Dino Candy
Increased Rates
- Official Servers
- 3x XP, Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation); 0.6x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus
- Small Tribe Servers
- 4.5x XP, Harvesting, and Taming; 4x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.6x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus
- ARKPocalypse
- 5x XP, Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation); 0.6x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus
- Conquest
- 4.5x XP, Harvesting, and Taming; 4x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.6x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus
Related: Best base locations in Ark: Survival Evolved
Skins
- Turkey Costume
- 3 Ugly Sweater Skins
- Bonnet Hat Skin
- Chieftan Hat Skin
- Dodo Pie Swim Bottom Skin
- Dodo Pie Swim Top Skin
- Dodorex Swim Bottom Skin
- Dodorex Swim Top Skin
- Dodorex-Print Shirt Skin
- Meat Swim Bottom Skin
- Meat Swim Top Skin
- Murder Turkey Swim Bottom Skin
- Murder Turkey Swim Top Skin
- Murder-Turkey-Print Shirt Skin
- Pilgrim Hat Skin
- Pitchfork Skin
- Turkey Hat Skin
- Turkey Leg Skin
- Turkey Swim Bottom Skin
- Turkey Swim Top Skin
- Ugly Cornucopia Sweater Skin
- Ugly Trike Sweater Skin
Chibis
Obtained with Wishbones gathered from Super-Turkeys.
- Deinonychus Chibi
- Kaprosuchus Chibi
- Onyc Chibi
- Tek Raptor Chibi
- Gigantopithecus Chieftain Chibi
Wild Creature Colors
- Orange
- Medium Autumn
- Light Autumn
- Burnt Sienna
- Brown
- Light Brown
- Dark Magenta
- Dark Violet
- Vermillion
- Red
- Dark Red
- Dino Dark Red
- Midnight Blue
- Black Sands
- Dark Blue
- Near Black
- Black
- Dino Darker Grey
- Dino Albino