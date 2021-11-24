ARK: Survival Evolved Turkey Trial 5 event – Start date, rewards, and more

All your Turkey Day creatures, skins, and chibis.

Image via Studio Wildcard

Developer Studio Wildcard is hosting its annual Turkey Trial event in ARK: Survival Evolved to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Titled Turkey Trial 5, players will have from November 23 to December 7 to hunt down the notorious Super-Turkeys and claim their coveted Wishbones, which can be used to craft a number of items and limited-time rewards. You can manually activate the event with the server console parameter: -ActiveEvent=TurkeyTrial. Check out everything else you need to know about the Turkey Trial 5 event below.

Event Info

Screenshot via ARK: Survival Evolved YouTube

Creatures

  • Super Turkeys (Untamable creature)
  • DodoRex (Craftable Temporary Tame)

Items

  • Wishbones (gather from Super Turkeys)
  • Thanksgiving Dino Candy

Increased Rates

  • Official Servers
    • 3x XP, Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation); 0.6x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus
  • Small Tribe Servers
    • 4.5x XP, Harvesting, and Taming; 4x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.6x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus
  • ARKPocalypse
    • 5x XP, Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation); 0.6x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus
  • Conquest
    • 4.5x XP, Harvesting, and Taming; 4x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.6x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

Skins

  • Turkey Costume
  • 3 Ugly Sweater Skins
  •  Bonnet Hat Skin
  • Chieftan Hat Skin
  • Dodo Pie Swim Bottom Skin
  • Dodo Pie Swim Top Skin
  • Dodorex Swim Bottom Skin
  • Dodorex Swim Top Skin
  • Dodorex-Print Shirt Skin
  • Meat Swim Bottom Skin
  • Meat Swim Top Skin
  • Murder Turkey Swim Bottom Skin
  • Murder Turkey Swim Top Skin
  • Murder-Turkey-Print Shirt Skin
  • Pilgrim Hat Skin
  • Pitchfork Skin
  • Turkey Hat Skin
  • Turkey Leg Skin
  • Turkey Swim Bottom Skin
  • Turkey Swim Top Skin
  • Ugly Cornucopia Sweater Skin
  • Ugly Trike Sweater Skin

Chibis

Obtained with Wishbones gathered from Super-Turkeys.

  • Deinonychus Chibi
  • Kaprosuchus Chibi
  • Onyc Chibi
  • Tek Raptor Chibi
  • Gigantopithecus Chieftain Chibi

Wild Creature Colors

  • Orange
  • Medium Autumn
  • Light Autumn
  • Burnt Sienna
  • Brown
  • Light Brown
  • Dark Magenta
  • Dark Violet
  • Vermillion
  • Red
  • Dark Red
  • Dino Dark Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Black Sands
  • Dark Blue
  • Near Black
  • Black
  • Dino Darker Grey
  • Dino Albino

