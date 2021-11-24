ARK: Survival Evolved Turkey Trial 5 event – Start date, rewards, and more

Developer Studio Wildcard is hosting its annual Turkey Trial event in ARK: Survival Evolved to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Titled Turkey Trial 5, players will have from November 23 to December 7 to hunt down the notorious Super-Turkeys and claim their coveted Wishbones, which can be used to craft a number of items and limited-time rewards. You can manually activate the event with the server console parameter: -ActiveEvent=TurkeyTrial. Check out everything else you need to know about the Turkey Trial 5 event below.

Event Info

Screenshot via ARK: Survival Evolved YouTube

Creatures

Super Turkeys (Untamable creature)

DodoRex (Craftable Temporary Tame)

Items

Wishbones (gather from Super Turkeys)

Thanksgiving Dino Candy

Increased Rates

Official Servers 3x XP, Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation); 0.6x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

Small Tribe Servers 4.5x XP, Harvesting, and Taming; 4x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.6x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

ARKPocalypse 5x XP, Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation); 0.6x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

Conquest 4.5x XP, Harvesting, and Taming; 4x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.6x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus



Skins

Turkey Costume

3 Ugly Sweater Skins

Bonnet Hat Skin

Chieftan Hat Skin

Dodo Pie Swim Bottom Skin

Dodo Pie Swim Top Skin

Dodorex Swim Bottom Skin

Dodorex Swim Top Skin

Dodorex-Print Shirt Skin

Meat Swim Bottom Skin

Meat Swim Top Skin

Murder Turkey Swim Bottom Skin

Murder Turkey Swim Top Skin

Murder-Turkey-Print Shirt Skin

Pilgrim Hat Skin

Pitchfork Skin

Turkey Hat Skin

Turkey Leg Skin

Turkey Swim Bottom Skin

Turkey Swim Top Skin

Ugly Cornucopia Sweater Skin

Ugly Trike Sweater Skin

Chibis

Obtained with Wishbones gathered from Super-Turkeys.

Deinonychus Chibi

Kaprosuchus Chibi

Onyc Chibi

Tek Raptor Chibi

Gigantopithecus Chieftain Chibi

Wild Creature Colors