Assassin’s Creed 2: How Many Sequences Are in AC2?

Assassin’s Creed 2 is one of the most renowned entries in the Assassin’s Creed series. It’s where fans were introduced to the intoxicating Ezio and followed 30 years of his life. However, it was also released at a confusing time for the games industry.

This game is a great example of how DLC was done badly since some of the core story content was locked behind a paywall and launched after the main game. That’s why figuring out how many sequences there are in Assassin’s Creed 2 can be confusing.

How Many Sequences Are in Assassin’s Creed 2

There are 14 sequences in Assassin’s Creed 2. At launch, the game had 12, and the other two were released over the following months. However, the game still had an ending. Sequences 12 and 13 were released as DLC, but players were always able to see the ending regardless. These sequences added more context to the game’s ending. We’ve listed every sequence in the game below alongside what they’re called in the game.

Sequence 1 : Ignorance Is Bliss

: Ignorance Is Bliss Sequence 2 : Escape Plans

: Escape Plans Sequence 3 : Requiescat in Pace

: Requiescat in Pace Sequence 4 : The Pazzi Conspiracy

: The Pazzi Conspiracy Sequence 5 : Loose Ends

: Loose Ends Sequence 6 : Rocky Road

: Rocky Road Sequence 7 : The Merchant of Venice

: The Merchant of Venice Sequence 8 : Necessity, Mother of Invention

: Necessity, Mother of Invention Sequence 9 : Carnevale

: Carnevale Sequence 10 : Force Majeure

: Force Majeure Sequence 11 : Alter Egos

: Alter Egos Sequence 12 : Battle Of Forli

: Battle Of Forli Sequence 13 : Bonfire Of The Vanities

: Bonfire Of The Vanities Sequence 14: Veni, Vidi, Vici

In the remastered versions of the game and The Ezio Collection, the DLC sequences are automatically included with the story, so players won’t need to download them separately. Some of the contents of the DLC, which add new regions to the game world, will pop up with tutorials, making players think they’ve missed something.

The DLC sequences take roughly 3 hours to complete, but they feel like they stretch the story. Those playing the game for the first time might become a little fatigued at this point, especially because they’re a big change of pace for what the base game has players doing.

Thankfully, fans weren’t pleased with so much story content being reserved as DLC, and this sort of expansion has never been released again for an Assassin’s Creed game, or many other games at all.

What Are the DLC Sequences for Assassin’s Creed 2

The two DLC sequences for Assassin’s Creed 2 are Sequence 12: Battle of Forli, and Sequence 13: Bonfire of the Vanities. At launch, Assassin’s Creed cut past a big portion of Ezio’s life right to the ending, but these DLC filled out that period.

In Sequence 12: Battle of Forli, Ezio takes the Apple of Eden and meets up with Niccolò Machiavelli, Mario, and Leonardo to discuss what should be done with it. Eventually, they decide it should go to Caterina Sforza, but Ezio finds Forli under siege when he arrives.

Ezio must locate pages to form a map but is attacked and left for dead when he gets them. After being nursed back to health, he sets out to find who attacked him and took the Apple. This leads into the next DLC Sequence.

In Sequence 13: Bonfire of the Vanities, Ezio tracks his attacker down to Florence. The criminal is Savonarola, who has now taken over the city using the Apple. After taking out his lieutenants, Savonarola tries to talk the city he’s overtaken down, but is captured and set to be burned at the stake. Ezio shows him mercy like his father taught him to. The game will then move to the modern day for the ending.