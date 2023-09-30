Where Does Assassin’s Creed Mirage Fit In The AC Timeline?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage stars Basim, a fan-favorite character following his appearance as a side character in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It tells the story of this member of the Hidden Ones when he was just starting out, but it’s not the first game in the series.

With the Assassin’s Creed franchise being so vast and covering a wide range of time periods, it’s difficult to know where each game fits. Luckily, based on Basim’s lifespan and the tales around his story, we can work out where AC Mirage fits in the greater timeline.

Related: Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Release Date, Preorders, & Trailers

Where does Assassin’s Creed Mirage fit in the Assassin’s Creed Timeline

Assassin’s Creed Mirage fits between Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The game takes place in 861 CE when Basim was a young member of The Hidden Ones. This is the order founded by Aya and Bayek in Assassin’s Creed Origins, which takes place in 49 BCE.

However, The Hidden Ones haven’t made the transition to being the Assassin’s Brotherhood at the time of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. That doesn’t happen until the original Assassin’s Creed game that we know of, which is set in 1176 CE, a good couple of hundred years later.

Interestingly, this is the first Assassin’s Creed game that looks at the origin story of a side character. In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is set in 872 CE, Basim is a wised warrior. This makes sense because he’s got a lot more experience under his belt than he has in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Screenshot via Ubisoft

While that may seem to clear things up, with Assassin’s Creed Mirage being set after Origins but 11 years before Valhalla, there’s something else to consider. In the trailers we’ve seen for this game, Basim comes face to face with an entity in his assassination corridors.

The assassination corridors are the mind palaces every Assassin or Hidden One goes to when killing a target. It’s where they have their monologues. For Basim, this reveals a creature, which fans believe is a Djinn, also known as a genie.

Spoilers for anyone who has not completed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It’s revealed in Valhalla that Basim is under the influence of Loki, though there are many elements to this that will be revealed in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. It seems as though the connection between Basim and some entity, or his first entity, will be explored in this game, making for one of the darkest stories in the series.

After the ending of Valhalla, fans couldn’t wait to explore Basim’s history more. In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, all is revealed. The link between Basim and the creatures far more powerful than humans will at last be shown.