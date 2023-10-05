Assassin’s Creed Mirage: All Codex Entry Locations

Codex Entries have been a part of the Assassin’s Creed series since the first game. They inform players about parts of the world they’re exploring, helping them learn about and understand the time period the protagonist inhabits.

Just like players would expect, Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s Baghdad is packed with Codex Entries to pick up. All of them are incredibly interesting and provide players with huge chunks of history to help them understand the context of things going on around them.

Related: Assassin’s Creed Mirage Complete Guide: Collectibles, Quests, Mysteries & Trailer

All Codex Entry Locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

In the table below, we’ve listed every Codex Entry in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and have included a map reference for where we found it. Collecting these makes us feel like more of a part of the world Basim lives in, but also helps contribute to 100% completion.

They’re easy to spot because they’re just glowing balls of light in the world and look very out of place. All players need to do to collect them is approach them and interact with them. Then, the Codex Entry will be added to their Codex, where they can view it.

***This table is in progress and will be added to as we discover more Codex Entry locations***

Codex Entry Location

Founding of Baghdad Codex Entry

This Codex Entry can be found on a sand dune close to where players gain control of Basim when he returns to Baghdad.

Agriculture Codex Entry

Players will find this Codex Entry in the Water Mill location in the Wilderness. This is the same area where they’ll find the Water Mill Gear Chest.

Dur-Kurigalzu Codex Entry

This Codex Entry is found in the north of the Wilderness region near some ruins.

Other Places Codex Entry

This Codex Entry is in the heart of Anbar, the location where Basim used to live before the introduction to Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

What Happens When You Collect Every Codex Entry in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the time of writing, we haven’t collected every Codex Entry in Assassin’s Creed, so we’re unsure if there’s a final reward for doing so. However, it does count toward 100% completion of the game. Any players wanting to see everything the game has to offer and explore every nook and cranny should strive to find all of these entries because they really do enhance the world.