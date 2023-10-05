Assassin’s Creed Mirage: All Codex Entry Locations
Assassin’s Creed Mirage is brimming with collectibles, many of which, like Codex Entries, enhace the player’s knowledge of the world.
Codex Entries have been a part of the Assassin’s Creed series since the first game. They inform players about parts of the world they’re exploring, helping them learn about and understand the time period the protagonist inhabits.
Just like players would expect, Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s Baghdad is packed with Codex Entries to pick up. All of them are incredibly interesting and provide players with huge chunks of history to help them understand the context of things going on around them.
All Codex Entry Locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage
In the table below, we’ve listed every Codex Entry in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and have included a map reference for where we found it. Collecting these makes us feel like more of a part of the world Basim lives in, but also helps contribute to 100% completion.
They’re easy to spot because they’re just glowing balls of light in the world and look very out of place. All players need to do to collect them is approach them and interact with them. Then, the Codex Entry will be added to their Codex, where they can view it.
***This table is in progress and will be added to as we discover more Codex Entry locations***
What Happens When You Collect Every Codex Entry in Assassin’s Creed Mirage
At the time of writing, we haven’t collected every Codex Entry in Assassin’s Creed, so we’re unsure if there’s a final reward for doing so. However, it does count toward 100% completion of the game. Any players wanting to see everything the game has to offer and explore every nook and cranny should strive to find all of these entries because they really do enhance the world.