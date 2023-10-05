Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to Solve A Holy Hoard Enigma

The Enigma for A Holy Hoard is one of the easier riddles to solve in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The drawing accompanying this puzzle is quite detailed and has some significant clues to point you in the right direction — that is, if you have explored and know what to look for.

Because A Holy Hoard can be found in the starting region of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, it’s the perfect Enigma to kick off your adventure as a 9th-century detective. Here is what you need to know about the A Holy Hoard Enimga in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Where to Find A Holy Hoard Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

The A Holy Hoard Enigma can be found in the Harbiyah region of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. It is slightly south of the Khurasan Gate Guardhouse, at a building just near the walls of the Round City. You can use your Eagle Vision to highlight the scroll, but I recommend scouting with Enkidu instead, as this will pinpoint the exact location of the item. This is a great starting Enigma for those wanting to try something different than the standard objectives in Assasin’s Creed Mirage.

How to Complete A Holy Hoard Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

A few things stood out for me with the image for the A Holy Hoard Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Firstly, you’re looking for a town that has a large dome building in it. The treasure location for this Enigma will be the base of a tree near the water. And this is, most importantly, the biggest clue. The location is surrounded by water on two sides, with a smaller river channeling inland. Considering the water layout in the main map of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, there can really only be one place where this is. The location you want to go to is the Nestorian Monastery in the northeast corner of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you don’t already have the Synchronization Point unlocked for the Nestorian Monastery, you’ll need to jump on your mount and ride up to this location. At the very back of the town on the northeast end is a large tree. This is the one from the drawing and where you want to head to.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Between the tree and the shattered boat on the ground is where you will find the A Holy Hoard treasure. I received the Tan Abbasid Knight Outfit Dye as a reward when collecting this treasure. If you didn’t have the Synchronization Point unlocked before you got the Nesorian Monastery, then I recommend making sure you get it on the way out.