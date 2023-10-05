Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to Solve Delight By The Dome Engima

The Delight by the Dome Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage will have you searching for its treasure inside the city walls of Baghdad. Thankfully, there are a lot of clues in the drawing that go along with this riddle, and once you can piece it together, you’ll be at that reward in no time. The picture is also an exquisite drawing compared to other Enigmas you might come across later in the game — so it’s some good practice for what’s to come.

This specific Enigma is in one of the first starting locations that you safely roam around in and is right next to a fast-travel point, which you can unlock on the way. Here is what you need to know about the Delight by the Dome Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and how to solve it.

Related: Assassin’s Creed Mirage Complete Guide: Collectibles, Quests, Mysteries & Trailer

Where to Find the Delight by the Dome Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you haven’t yet found the Delight by the Dome Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, then you’ll want to head to the Mosque in Abbasiyah. The building is toward the middle section of the district but is on the east side of the river — this also serves as a Synchronization Point. Unlock this if you already haven’t got it.

How to Complete Delight by the Dome Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Enigma map clue for Delight by the Dome offers up a few hints. First, you’re looking for a large dome building near the outskirt walls – as the desert is in the background behind the barrier. This rules out the east side of the city because there is a massive river behind it, not a desert. Next, you can see that there is a small river flowing on the side of the building, and it has a decorative water fountain out the front. Also surrounding the dome is a group of trees, and the treasure location is near a pond.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What I did was search around the outside wall of the in-game map. This led me to one building where the clue markers match up. The location you’re looking for is called the Dome of the Ass and is on the south side of Abbasiyah.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you get here, the pond you want to head toward is on the north end of the dome – if you cross any rivers, then you’ve gone too far. I’ve circled the location on the above map if you’re having trouble locating the spot. In the water of the pond will be a glowing item you can collect; pick this up to receive your reward. I got the Mysterious Talisman for finding the Delight by the Dome Enigma treasure. This will complete the Enigma and remove the map from your bag.