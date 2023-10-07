Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Trophy Guide & Walkthrough

Trophies are the ultimate collectible for PlayStation fans. Every game has them, and in recent years, almost all of the games that have been released also have a platinum trophy for players to pick up after slogging through the bronzes, silvers, and golds.

Some games, like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, have hidden trophies. However, we’ve discovered that even this game has a trophy list that can be knocked out in a single playthrough if players pay attention to what they need to be doing.

AC Mirage Trophy List & What Order to Get Them

Below, we’ve outlined every trophy in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. We’ve divided them into those that we believe players will easily pick up while they play, the ones that take some dedicated effort early on, and others that are collectathons that players might want to get out of the way earlier rather than later.

AC Mirage Trophies Players Will Earn Through the AC Mirage Story

The following trophies are ones players will acquire organically as they complete the Assassin’s Creed Mirage story. There’s no need to do anything other than complete missions to get them.

Platinum – Master of His Fate : Earn Every Trophy

: Earn Every Trophy Bronze – The Master Thief of Anbar : Complete the Prologue

: Complete the Prologue Silver – La shay’a waqi’un mutlaq : Become an Initiate of The Hidden Ones

: Become an Initiate of The Hidden Ones Silver – The Blood of a Ghoul : Eliminate Al-Ghul

: Eliminate Al-Ghul Bronze – The Blood of a Demon : Eliminate Al-Rabisu

: Eliminate Al-Rabisu Bronze – Blood of an Enchantress : Eliminate Al-Pairika

: Eliminate Al-Pairika Bronze – Blood of a Spymaster : Eliminate Al-Mardikhwar

: Eliminate Al-Mardikhwar Silver – Head of the Snake : Eliminate the Head of the Order

: Eliminate the Head of the Order Gold – Bal kullun mumkin : Discover Basim’s Past

: Discover Basim’s Past Silver – Self-Improvement : Unlock all Skills

: Unlock all Skills Silver – Explorer: Fully Explore all Territories

AC Mirage Trophies That Require Players to Get Collectibles

These Assassin’s Creed Mirage trophies are linked to in-game collectibles like Gear Chests and Enigmas. To get them, players must prioritize getting every collectible in the game.

Bronze – Serving the Light : Reach the maximum Hidden One Rank

: Reach the maximum Hidden One Rank Bronze – Cutting Edge : Fully Upgrade a Weapon

: Fully Upgrade a Weapon Bronze – Thick Skin : Fully Upgrade an Outfit

: Fully Upgrade an Outfit Bronze – Fashion Statement : Apply Dye to an Outfit

: Apply Dye to an Outfit Bronze – Masquerader : Obtain Both Disguises

: Obtain Both Disguises Bronze – Treasure Seeker : Open a Token Chest

: Open a Token Chest Bronze – Potion Collector : Obtain a Total of 10 Elixirs

: Obtain a Total of 10 Elixirs Silver – Fearless : Synchronize all Viewpoints

: Synchronize all Viewpoints Bronze – Scholar : Bring all 7 Lost Books to Al-Jahiz

: Bring all 7 Lost Books to Al-Jahiz Bronze – Riddle Me This : Obtain a Treasure by Solving an Enigma

: Obtain a Treasure by Solving an Enigma Silver – Curio Collector: Pickpocket all 18 Artifacts and Bring Them to Dervis

AC Mirage Trophies That Require Dedicated Time While Playing

The following trophies in Assassin’s Creed Mirage are ones players will need to put some dedicated time into completing. They may pop organically, but players are more likely to earn them if they know the requirements and gear some time towards completing them early so they don’t need to do it later. They may also require players to grab specific skills to help complete them.