Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Best Gear For Stealth

There is a heavy emphasis on stealth in Assassin’s Creed Mirage compared to the other most recent titles in the series, such as Odyssey and Valhalla. Getting around without being noticed will allow you to avoid sword fights, which can cause you to become quite overwhelmed, especially in clustered locations. It’ll also help you to get extra rewards from the Contracts Board by fulfilling additional requests like remaining undetected.

If you want to stay in the shadows and make the least amount of noise as possible, you’re going to need the most useful stealth equipment that Basim can get his hands on. Here is the best gear for stealth in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Best Outfit for Stealth in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Rostam Outfit in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the best outfit Basim can wear if you’re looking to reduce the amount of noise you make. The Sound of Silence perk that is attached to this piece of clothing item provides 50% less noise while moving, and can be upgraded to 100% at its maximum level.

You won’t be able to acquire this outfit from a Gear Chest, however, as it’s only found while completing requests from the Contracts Board. You’ll need to accept and finish the Marked Coins contract, where you have to deliver some items to a location while also racing a member of the Hidden One.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The upgrade schematics for the Rostam Outfit are also only received through contacts. For these, you’ll need to complete The Traitor and Orion’s Belt contract. Both of these come much later on in the story. I first got The Traitor mission after fulfilling the tasks of The Perfume Traior contract. The first upgrade for the Rostam Outfit enables 75% less noise emitted by Basim while moving, and the final upgrade brings this to 100%.

Best Weapon for Stealth in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best weapon you can use for stealth in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is actually one of the tools – a Throwing Knife. The main sword and daggers that Basim can wield don’t provide any stealth advantages, but the Throwing Knife is an absolute must-have.

There is a build you’ll want to spec toward to get the most of out the Throwing Knife, and just about everyone will go down in a single hit. Not only that, but it will dissolve the body so that no one will accidentally stumble across your handy work. Additionally, it’s going to be hard for you to run out of knives.

First of all, in the Skills menu under the Trickster category, you want to aim for the Engineer trait. This will provide you with a second Tier 1 tool upgrade. Along the way also acquire the Knife Recovery skill, which will let you pick up your knife after it has been used. With these two skills, you then want the Throwing Knife setup the following way.

Extra Capacity – Provides two extra Throwing Knives.

– Provides two extra Throwing Knives. Sharp Blade – Increases Throwing Knife damage by 50%

– Increases Throwing Knife damage by 50% Light Blade – Allows for a charged throw that increases damage and range

– Allows for a charged throw that increases damage and range Corrode Body – Disolves the corpses of those killed with the Throwing Knife.

You can respec your tools or unlock new ones at a Hidden One Bureau location anywhere across that map where you have unlocked the building.