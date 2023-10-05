Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to Solve Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Engima

The Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage will have you searching amongst the palm trees for a buried treasure. The map that comes with this Enigma marks the tree where you should be looking, but there stands a heck of a lot of palm trees out in the Wilderness, so where exactly should you start?

There are a few clues you can see on the map to help get you looking in the right place. Here is what you need to know to solve the Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Related: Assassin’s Creed Mirage Complete Guide: Collectibles, Quests, Mysteries & Trailer

Where to Find the Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Engima in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma can be found right outside the Gate of the Mills landmark, which is on the southeast end of the city. This is a graveyard and is marked as a historical site called Death and Afterlife. The Enigma is sitting in front of a stone grave site.

How to Complete the Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Engima in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

This map which comes with the Joy Beneath Weeping Palms is a little rough, as it looks rushed and can be tricky to determine a reference point of where you need to be. What we can see in the drawing is a river on the right of the map, which goes from the top to the bottom, along with a bridge joining the roads. Shooting off from the river are smaller streams of water, which weaves in between the trees. The roads and water form shapes, and will be the landmarks to look out for.

If you haven’t already explored this area you might have a tough time seeing these shapes because those outlines won’t have been filled out on the map. However, if it’s unexplored the palm tree symbol on the south side of the in-game map in the Wilderness region will give you an indication of where the palm trees are – this area is called Palm Grove.

I rode around this area on my camel revealing the in-game map so that I could see the shapes and landmarks around me forming. This worked wonderfully and showed exactly where I needed to head.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You have to search around the lower section of the smaller plantation of palm trees to find the treasure spot, which is roughly around the middle area. As you get near, the ground will be marked with a glow and the treasure is sitting within a pile of rocks. I received a Green Hidden One Outfit Dye when solving the Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma Enigma.