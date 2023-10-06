Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to Solve Just Rewards Enigma

Basim’s juggling a part-time thief and full-time Assassin challenge, but for some brain-teasing fun, he’s diving into these enigma mysteries as well. In the Just Rewards enigma, all you get is a sketchy castle with banners, and the challenge is to figure out which spot in Baghdad it’s pointing to. I’ll cut the 9th-century folk some slack, but this piece of paper isn’t making my reward-hunting job any easier. Here’s where to find the Just Rewards enigma and solve it in AC Mirage.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Just Rewards Enigma Location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Just Rewards enigma is located southeast of Round City, in the heart of Baghdad. You’ll spot it in that tiny belly where Basra Gate is located.

To reach this collectible, jump on the wall bordering Round City and look for an expansive balcony with wooden decor, colorful rugs, and pillows. The Just Rewards enigma sits on a wooden table.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Just Rewards Enigma Solution

Screenshot by Gamepur

After opening your inventory and inspecting this enigma from your bag, you’ll spot a drawing that shows a castle-like building with two distinct banners on each side. The red X at the bottom marks where the reward for Just Rewards enigma should be located.

The key to solving this enigma is identifying banners strikingly similar to Shurta Headquarters’ banners. Luckily, the rewards are close, so you must follow these steps to solve Just Rewards in AC Mirage.

Head northeast toward Shurta Headquarters. By standing southwest to Shurta Headquarters, you’ll spot the entrance depicted in the picture. Head through the curved entrance and look to the left. Here, you’ll spot a bunch of wooden crates and weaponry, among which await your reward.

The reward for completing the Just Rewards enigma is the Black Abbasid Knight Dye, which only works if you’ve got the original gear piece.