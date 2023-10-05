Assassin’s Creed Mirage: All Gear Chest Locations & Rewards

As you explore the Round City of Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you’ll be able to unlock new gear for Basim to use. A lot of these items and upgrades can be obtained by finding and opening a Gear Chest, of which there are dozens spread across the various districts. Each Gear Chest contains a reward that will allow you to further customize your experience and adapt to the needs of your play style.

Some of these chests are in easy-to-reach locations, while others require a bit of problem-solving to acquire. If you’re looking to stack up on new weapons and outfits then here are all the Gear Chest locations and their rewards in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Related: Assassin’s Creed Mirage Complete Guide: Collectibles, Quests, Mysteries & Trailer

All Gear Chest Map Locations & Rewards in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 30 Gear Chests spread through the various districts of Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage for you to collect. Each one will contain either a weapon, outfit, or upgrade schematic for Basim to use. Some of these can be easy to find and open, while others might be in more difficult locations to reach or require a key to open them.

Harbiyah Gear Chest Locations & Rewards

There are six Gear Chests to be discovered in Harbiyah. This is the region located to the North side of the Round City and is one of the locations I recommend you focus on exploring during your initial playthrough.

Gear Chest Map Area Location Reward Reward Image Metal Factory Zanj Uprising Sword Upper Harbor Zanj Uprising Outfit Khurasan Gate Guardhouse Zanj Uprising Outfit Upgrade Schematic N/A Damascus Gate Prison Zanj Uprising Sword Upgrade Schematic N/A Prince’s Palace Zanj Uprising Outfit Upgrade Schematic N/A Soap Boiler’s District Zanj Uprising Sword Upgrade Schematic N/A

Wilderness Gear Chest Locations & Rewards

There are nine Gear Chests in the Wilderness area surrounding the round city of Baghdad. This is the largest region to explore, but the chests will be close to landmarks so you won’t have to navigate too much from a fast travel point. The Wilderness region also has a secret underground area where you can turn in Mysterious Shards to unlock three Gear Chests.

Gear Chest Map Area Location Reward Reward Image Dur-Kurigalzu Hidden One Dagger Spymaster’s Camp Hidden One Sword Northern Oasis The Samasaama Northern Oasis Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar Northern Oasis Milad’s Outfit Winter Palace Hidden One Dagger Schematic N/A Southern Camp Hidden One Sword Upgrade Schematic N/A Water Mill Hidden One Dagger Schematic N/A Abandoned Caravanserai Hidden One Sword Upgrade Schematic N/A

Abbasiyah Gear Chest Locations & Rewards

You can open six Gear Chests in the region of Abbasiyah. This is located in the southwest of the city and is one place you can head to after you’ve cleared Harbiyah.

Gear Chest Map Area Location Reward Reward Image Hammam Zanj Uprising Dagger House of Wisdom Abbasid Knight Sword Scriptorium Abbasid Knight Sword Upgrade Schematic N/A The Great Bimaristan Zanj Uprising Dagger Upgrade Schematic N/A Scholar’s Estate Abbasid Knight Sword Upgrade Schematic N/A The Four Markets Zanj Uprising Dagger Upgrade Schematic N/A

Karkh Gear Chest Locations & Rewards

Karkh has six Gear Chests to find in the southeast corner of the city. After finishing Harbiyah and the Wilderness this is another region you can start collecting in aside from Abbasiyah.

Gear Chest Map Area Location Reward Reward Image Monastery of the Virgins Abbasid Knight Outfit The Bazar Abbasid Knight Dagger Tax Collector’s Mansion Abbasid Knight Outfit Upgrade Schematic N/A Officers’ Club Abbasid Knight Outfit Upgrade Schematic N/A The Great Garrison Abbasid Knight Dagger Upgrade Schematic N/A Qasar Salih Abbasid Knight Dagger Upgrade Schematic N/A

Round City Gear Chest Locations & Rewards

There are three Gear Chests to be found in Round City, which also happens to be the most deadly part of the map to explore. It is located right in the middle of Baghdad, and early on has guards trying to prevent you from entering. I climbed the walls to get into the Round City early and unlocked some fast travel locations while I was roaming around.