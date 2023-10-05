In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, there are a handful of strange Enigmas to solve all around the city of Baghdad. However, before you start unraveling these riddles, you’ll first have to collect them and gather clues. Each Engima you uncover will kick off a puzzle, and solving them will offer a wealth of rewards. While some of the Enigmas are fairly easy to puzzle out, others offer up a lot more of a challenge.

Unfortunately, players will first need to encounter an Enigma to begin tracking them down. This can be tricky if you don’t know where to look, but we have you covered. Below are all the Enigma Locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

All Enigma Locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

Enigmas in Assassin’s Creed Mirage are riddles that you’ll need to solve in order to uncover a reward. They come in different forms, from maps to word puzzles, and each one will take you to a final location that you need to figure out. I’ve found a few of these fairly easy to decipher, while others have left me banging my head against the wall.

For the trouble of putting together the clues, you’ll receive either a new outfit dye for your clothing or a talisman to wear. There are 12 Enigmas that can be discovered across the city of Baghdad – three each in Harbiyah, Abbasiyah, and the Wilderness, while there are two in the Round City and one in Karkh.