Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to Solve Left Behind Enigma

In some specific locations of Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s Baghdad, some child has decided to leave terrible drawings known as Enigmas. These brittle paper scraps vaguely hint at a secret treasure stashed away in the location depicted in the drawing. To get the goodies, you’ll have to figure out to which place each Enigma refers to on the entire Baghdad map. Though AC Mirage’s map is much more limited in scope than Valhalla’s, figuring out the location of each Enigma is quite daunting.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Left Behind Enigma Location

The Left Behind Enigma is south of the Metal Factory in Harbiyah. To reach the Enigma inside the house, climb to the second floor outside and collapse the wooden structure next to the door. Get through the window and loot the dead man’s body for the Left Behind enigma.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Left Behind Enigma Solution

The drawing shows a lively town with palm trees, flying birds, and what looks like a beach. But, upon unlocking the entire Baghdad map, we notice there’s no beach at all. However, the closest thing to a beach is the wide river that borders the town on the west. Our search is further narrowed down when we realize that most towns to the west aren’t next to the river. Only one directly west to Round City.

The picture in the Left Behind enigma alludes to a ravaged dock in the Wilderness’ Abandoned Village, to Baghdad’s west near the bordering river. Head to this location and look for the collectible before the dock. Don’t let your guard down; a jaguar is roaming the area.

The reward for solving the Left Behind Enigma is a Horned Lion Talisman, which evokes the legend of Persian mythology‘s Rostam.