Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to Solve Reap From the Ruins Enigma

There are a handful of riddles to solve when exploring the world around you in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. One of those is the Reap from the Ruins Enigma, a puzzle that is located in a creepy area of the map that has more than one secret to offer.

The treasure location is in a position on the outskirts of the map, so you probably haven’t visited this place before because the main quests don’t take you out this far. But, there are definitely some interesting things happening around here, and not only will you get a reward for completing Reap from the Ruins Enigma, but you’ll get to check out the spooky scenery this location has to offer.

Here is what you need to know about the Reap from the Ruins Enigma in Assassins’ Creed Mirage and how to solve it.

Related: Assassin’s Creed Mirage Complete Guide: Collectibles, Quests, Mysteries & Trailer

Where to Find Reap from the Ruins Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

To pick up the Enigma for Reap from the Ruins in Assasin’s Creed Mirage, you’ll first need to head over to the named location of Jarjaraya, on the Southeast side of the Wilderness region beyond the city. The Enigma should be easy to get, and there aren’t any enemies nearby.

How to complete Reap from the Ruins Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you take a look at the Reap from the Ruins Enigma, it has a lot going on. The bottom half of the drawing appears to have a Cthulhu or some sort of octopus with bat wings. Whatever it is, I don’t like it. But if you want to solve this, I guarantee you’ll be safe. The top half is the main information you need to know. You’re looking for some ruins and a tree nearby to search around.

Head to the very southeast of the map, toward the marsh region and into the Seleucia-on-the-Tigris historical site. You should see the ruins, then all you have to do is align the blocks to have a similar shape as what is shown on the Enigma and then start looking for the bare tree.

Screenshot by Gamepur

I’ve marked the location on the map if you’re having any trouble, but it is on the eastern side. One other thing, though, when I mentioned you’d be safe, that wasn’t entirely true. There are snakes in the area. I found out there were snakes in Assassin’s Creed Mirage about 25 hours into my playtime. A simple dagger or hit with your sword should deal with them if you come across any.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you find the tree from the drawing, the base of it should be highlighted, and you can pick up your reward, an Eldritch Talisman. This will complete the Reap from the Ruins Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and remove it from your inventory. If you’re not too scared, you can also search around this area as it appears to offer other surprises, including a secret seventh Lost Book that is absolutely spine-chilling.