Assassin’s Creed Mirage: What to Do With Mysterious Shards

Early on, while exploring the Round City of Baghdad in Assasins’ Creed Mirage, you’ll be tasked with finding Mysterious Shards that members of The Order are carrying around. There isn’t an explanation as to what these shards are used for, and it’s something you’ll need to piece together for yourself.

Once you know where to take the Mysterious Shards and what they can do, you’ll definitely want to keep an eye out for any more that you can collect, as you’ll be able to unlock a few interesting rewards. Here is what you need to know about the Mysterious Shards in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and what to do with them.

What Mysterious Shards Are Used For In Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

Basim’s friend Nehal will give you some information about The Order, and an Investigation will begin called The Ancient Place. With this, you’ll need to obtain 10 Mysterious Shards from members of The Order who are roaming around the city of Baghdad. You can locate the members by using Enkidu to mark them on your HUD. You’ll find Some of these people wandering the streets, and it’ll be easy to walk up and pickpocket them. While other members might have guards with them, and they’ll be a little bit tougher to deal with. I found that if you assassinate The Order member, you’ll instantly be given the Mysterious Shard, but then you’ll either have to take out the guards or run away and hide.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve started collecting the Mysterious Shards, you’re not directly told what to do with them. You’ll need to decipher this part yourself using the clues you’ve been given. Reading Nehal’s Note in your inventory, she talks about wandering the desert and reaching the oasis.

Screenshot by Gamepur Screenshot by Gamepur

The Oasis Nehal mentions is the Northern Oasis, which is north of the city of Baghdad. Head to this location, and you’ll find that there has been a lot of work happening here by The Order. On the excavation tables around the area, you’ll be able to find a note from Al-Ghul saying that the workers need to find a way to reach the chamber under the oasis.

Jump into the water of the oasis and dive underneath. On the southern end, you’ll find an underground access point, which will bring you to the chamber mentioned in the note.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In this room will be three pillars where you can insert the Mysterious Shards. Each pillar will unlock an item that Basim can equip. This is the gear that you can acquire and what benefits they provide.

The Samsaama

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Samsaama dagger requires two Mysterious Shards to unlock. This weapon provides 10% health recovery for every five hits Basim deals.

Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar requires three Mysterious Shards to unlock. The sword gives Basim an extra 50% damage bonus, but his maximum health is lowered by 50%.

Milad’s Outfit

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Milad’s Outfit requires five Mysterious Shards to unlock. This outfit sets off a flash after a successful Air Assassination and disorients others within a 15-meter radius.