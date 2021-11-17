Aya drop tables and loot chances in Warframe

The Prime Resurgence event is underway, and people are wondering the best places to farm Aya, the resource they need to get Prime Relics in the event. Aya will drop from Void missions, bounties on Cetus, Orb Vallis, and Cambion Drift, and from various Relic Pack from the market or Syndicate offerings.

Below, you can find the exact drop rates for the different in-game locations, sorted by drop chance. If you want to give yourself the best chance and have the equipment and power to clear content quickly, then go for the highest difficulty activity you can on the charts below. It is really about finding the sweet spot between the clear speed and drop chance that works for you.

Cetus Bounties (Earth)

Rotation Drop Chance Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Final Stage C 38.78% Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Final Stage B 38.78% Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Final Stage A 38.78% Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Final Stage C 38.78% Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Final Stage B 38.78% Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Final Stage A 38.78% Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stages 2 & 3 C 33.04% Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stages 2 & 3 B 33.04% Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stages 2 & 3 A 33.04% Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stages 2 & 3 A 33.04% Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stages 2 & 3 B 33.04% Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stages 2 & 3 C 33.04% Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Final Stage C 27.78% Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Final Stage B 27.03% Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Final Stage A 27.03% Ghoul Purge Bounty Lvl 40-50 Stage 1 A 26.47% Ghoul Purge Bounty Lvl 15-25 Stage 1 A 26.47% Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stage 4 B 25.68% Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stage 4 of 5 B 25.68% Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stage 4 of 5 C 25.68% Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stage 4 C 25.68% Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stage 4 of 5 A 25.68% Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stage 4 A 25.68% Cetus Bounty Lvl 20-40 Final Stage C 21.74% Cetus Bounty Lvl 20-40 Final Stage B 20.59% Cetus Bounty Lvl 20-40 Final Stage A 20% Cetus Bounty Lvl 10-30 Final Stage C 14.58% Cetus Bounty Lvl 10-30 Final Stage A 14.58% Cetus Bounty Lvl 10-30 Final Stage B 14.58% Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stages 2 & 3 A 11.24% Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stages 2 & 3 B 11.24% Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stage 4 A 10.99% Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stage 4 B 10.99% Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stages 2 & 3 C 10.87% Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stage 4 C 10.64% Ghoul Purge Bounty Lvl 15-25 Stages 2 & 3 A 8.74% Ghoul Purge Bounty Lvl 40-50 Stages 2 & 3 A 8.74% Cetus Bounty Lvl 20-40 Stages 2 & 3 C 8.67% Cetus Bounty Lvl 20-40 Stages 2 & 3 B 8.14% Cetus Bounty Lvl 20-40 Stages 2 & 3 A 7.34% Cetus Bounty Lvl 10-30 Stage 2 C 5.88% Cetus Bounty Lvl 10-30 Stage 2 A 5.88% Cetus Bounty Lvl 10-30 Stage 2 B 5.88% Information is drawn from Warframe Drop Tables and Warframe Fandom

Ghoul Bounties

Rotation Drop Chance Ghoul Purge Bounty Lvl 40-50 Stage 1 A 26.47% Ghoul Purge Bounty Lvl 15-25 Stage 1 A 26.47% Ghoul Purge Bounty Lvl 40-50 Stages 2 & 3 A 8.74% Ghoul Purge Bounty Lvl 15-25 Stages 2 & 3 A 8.74% Information is drawn from Warframe Drop Tables and Warframe Fandom

Orb Vallis Bounties (Venus)

Rotation Drop Chance Steel Path Fortuna Bounty Lvl 100-100 Final Stage C 50% Steel Path Fortuna Bounty Lvl 100-100 Final Stage A 50% Steel Path Fortuna Bounty Lvl 100-100 Final Stage B 50% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 40-60 Final Stage B 50% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 40-60 Final Stage C 50% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 40-60 Final Stage A 50% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 30-50 Final Stage B 44.88% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 30-50 Final Stage C 44.88% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 30-50 Final Stage A 44.88% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 20-40 Final Stage A 25% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 20-40 Final Stage B 25% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 20-40 Final Stage C 25% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stages 2 & 3 A 25% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stages 2 & 3 C 25% Steel Path Fortuna Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stages 2 & 3 A 25% Steel Path Fortuna Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stages 2 & 3 C 25% Steel Path Fortuna Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stages 2 & 3 B 25% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stages 2 & 3 B 25% Steel Path Fortuna Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stage 4 of 5 C 21.43% Steel Path Fortuna Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stage 4 of 5 B 21.43% Steel Path Fortuna Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stage 4 of 5 A 21.43% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stage 4 A 21.43% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stage 4 B 21.43% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stage 4 C 21.43% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 10-30 Final Stage A 20% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 10-30 Final Stage C 20% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 10-30 Final Stage B 20% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stages 2 & 3 A 14.73% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stages 2 & 3 B 14.73% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stages 2 & 3 C 14.73% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stage 4 C 13.04% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stage 4 B 13.04% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stage 4 A 13.04% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 20-40 Stages 2 & 3 A 12.50% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 20-40 Stages 2 & 3 B 12.50% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 20-40 Stages 2 & 3 C 12.50% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 5-15 Final Stage B 8.33% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 5-15 Final Stage C 8.33% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 5-15 Final Stage A 8.33% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 10-30 Stage 2 C 5.88% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 10-30 Stage 2 B 5.88% Fortuna Bounty Lvl 10-30 Stage 2 A 5.88% Information is drawn from Warframe Drop Tables and Warframe Fandom

Necralisk Bounties (Deimos)

Rotation Drop Chance Steel Path Necralisk Bounty Lvl 100-100 Final Stage A 43.48% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 40-60 Final Stage A 43.48% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 5-15 Final Stage A 30.56% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 5-15 Final Stage B 30.56% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 5-15 Final Stage C 30.56% Steel Path Necralisk Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stages 2 & 3 A 28.57% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stages 2 & 3 A 28.57% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 30-40 Final Stage B 24.53% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 30-40 Final Stage A 24.53% Steel Path Necralisk Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stage 4 A 22.22% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stage 4 A 22.22% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 15-25 Final Stage A 20% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 15-25 Final Stage C 20% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 15-25 Final Stage B 20% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 30-40 Stage 2 & 3 B 17.81% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 30-40 Stage 2 & 3 A 17.81% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 15-25 Stage 2 C 14.71% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 15-25 Stage 2 B 14.71% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 15-25 Stage 2 A 14.71% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 25-30 Stage 1 B 14.29% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 30-40 Stage 4 B 13.98% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 30-40 Stage 4 A 13.98% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 25-30 Stage 2 B 11.18% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 25-30 Final Stage B 8.86% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 25-30 Final Stage C 8.86% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 5-15 Stage 2 A 7.52% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 5-15 Stage 2 B 7.52% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 5-15 Stage 2 C 7.52% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 25-30 Stage 2 C 6.49% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 25-30 Final Stage A 6.49% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 25-30 Stage 2 A 5.26% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 25-30 Stage 1 A 5.26% Necralisk Bounty Lvl 25-30 Stage 1 C 5.26% Information is drawn from Warframe Drop Tables and Warframe Fandom

Void Missions