Aya drop tables and loot chances in Warframe

Knowing the odds.

The Prime Resurgence event is underway, and people are wondering the best places to farm Aya, the resource they need to get Prime Relics in the event. Aya will drop from Void missions, bounties on Cetus, Orb Vallis, and Cambion Drift, and from various Relic Pack from the market or Syndicate offerings.

Below, you can find the exact drop rates for the different in-game locations, sorted by drop chance. If you want to give yourself the best chance and have the equipment and power to clear content quickly, then go for the highest difficulty activity you can on the charts below. It is really about finding the sweet spot between the clear speed and drop chance that works for you.

Cetus Bounties (Earth)

RotationDrop Chance
Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Final StageC38.78%
Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Final StageB38.78%
Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Final StageA38.78%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Final StageC38.78%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Final StageB38.78%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Final StageA38.78%
Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stages 2 & 3C33.04%
Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stages 2 & 3B33.04%
Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stages 2 & 3A33.04%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stages 2 & 3A33.04%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stages 2 & 3B33.04%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stages 2 & 3C33.04%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Final StageC27.78%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Final StageB27.03%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Final StageA27.03%
Ghoul Purge Bounty Lvl 40-50 Stage 1A26.47%
Ghoul Purge Bounty Lvl 15-25 Stage 1A26.47%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stage 4B25.68%
Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stage 4 of 5B25.68%
Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stage 4 of 5C25.68%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stage 4C25.68%
Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stage 4 of 5A25.68%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stage 4A25.68%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 20-40 Final StageC21.74%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 20-40 Final StageB20.59%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 20-40 Final StageA20%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 10-30 Final StageC14.58%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 10-30 Final StageA14.58%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 10-30 Final StageB14.58%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stages 2 & 3A11.24%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stages 2 & 3B11.24%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stage 4A10.99%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stage 4B10.99%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stages 2 & 3C10.87%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stage 4C10.64%
Ghoul Purge Bounty Lvl 15-25 Stages 2 & 3A8.74%
Ghoul Purge Bounty Lvl 40-50 Stages 2 & 3A8.74%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 20-40 Stages 2 & 3C8.67%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 20-40 Stages 2 & 3B8.14%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 20-40 Stages 2 & 3A7.34%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 10-30 Stage 2C5.88%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 10-30 Stage 2A5.88%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 10-30 Stage 2B5.88%
Information is drawn from Warframe Drop Tables and Warframe Fandom

Ghoul Bounties

RotationDrop Chance
Ghoul Purge Bounty Lvl 40-50 Stage 1A26.47%
Ghoul Purge Bounty Lvl 15-25 Stage 1A26.47%
Ghoul Purge Bounty Lvl 40-50 Stages 2 & 3A8.74%
Ghoul Purge Bounty Lvl 15-25 Stages 2 & 3A8.74%
Information is drawn from Warframe Drop Tables and Warframe Fandom

Orb Vallis Bounties (Venus)

RotationDrop Chance
Steel Path Fortuna Bounty Lvl 100-100 Final StageC50%
Steel Path Fortuna Bounty Lvl 100-100 Final StageA50%
Steel Path Fortuna Bounty Lvl 100-100 Final StageB50%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 40-60 Final StageB50%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 40-60 Final StageC50%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 40-60 Final StageA50%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 30-50 Final StageB44.88%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 30-50 Final StageC44.88%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 30-50 Final StageA44.88%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 20-40 Final StageA25%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 20-40 Final StageB25%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 20-40 Final StageC25%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stages 2 & 3A25%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stages 2 & 3C25%
Steel Path Fortuna Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stages 2 & 3A25%
Steel Path Fortuna Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stages 2 & 3C25%
Steel Path Fortuna Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stages 2 & 3B25%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stages 2 & 3B25%
Steel Path Fortuna Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stage 4 of 5C21.43%
Steel Path Fortuna Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stage 4 of 5B21.43%
Steel Path Fortuna Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stage 4 of 5A21.43%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stage 4A21.43%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stage 4B21.43%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stage 4C21.43%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 10-30 Final StageA20%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 10-30 Final StageC20%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 10-30 Final StageB20%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stages 2 & 3A14.73%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stages 2 & 3B14.73%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stages 2 & 3C14.73%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stage 4C13.04%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stage 4B13.04%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stage 4A13.04%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 20-40 Stages 2 & 3A12.50%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 20-40 Stages 2 & 3B12.50%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 20-40 Stages 2 & 3C12.50%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 5-15 Final StageB8.33%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 5-15 Final StageC8.33%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 5-15 Final StageA8.33%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 10-30 Stage 2C5.88%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 10-30 Stage 2B5.88%
Fortuna Bounty Lvl 10-30 Stage 2A5.88%
Information is drawn from Warframe Drop Tables and Warframe Fandom

Necralisk Bounties (Deimos)

RotationDrop Chance
Steel Path Necralisk Bounty Lvl 100-100 Final StageA43.48%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 40-60 Final StageA43.48%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 5-15 Final StageA30.56%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 5-15 Final StageB30.56%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 5-15 Final StageC30.56%
Steel Path Necralisk Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stages 2 & 3A28.57%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stages 2 & 3A28.57%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 30-40 Final StageB24.53%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 30-40 Final StageA24.53%
Steel Path Necralisk Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stage 4A22.22%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stage 4A22.22%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 15-25 Final StageA20%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 15-25 Final StageC20%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 15-25 Final StageB20%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 30-40 Stage 2 & 3B17.81%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 30-40 Stage 2 & 3A17.81%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 15-25 Stage 2C14.71%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 15-25 Stage 2B14.71%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 15-25 Stage 2A14.71%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 25-30 Stage 1B14.29%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 30-40 Stage 4B13.98%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 30-40 Stage 4A13.98%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 25-30 Stage 2B11.18%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 25-30 Final StageB8.86%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 25-30 Final StageC8.86%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 5-15 Stage 2A7.52%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 5-15 Stage 2B7.52%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 5-15 Stage 2C7.52%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 25-30 Stage 2C6.49%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 25-30 Final StageA6.49%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 25-30 Stage 2A5.26%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 25-30 Stage 1A5.26%
Necralisk Bounty Lvl 25-30 Stage 1C5.26%
Information is drawn from Warframe Drop Tables and Warframe Fandom

Void Missions

Mission TypeLocationRotationDrop Chance
Tier 4 Void InterceptionMithraC22.11%
Tier 4 Void SurvivalMotC22.11%
Tier 4 Void InterceptionMithraB12.50%
Tier 4 Void SurvivalMotB12.50%
Tier 3 Void DefenseBelenusC9.68%
Tier 3 Void DefenseBelenusB9.09%
Tier 4 Void InterceptionMithraA9.09%
Tier 4 Void SurvivalMotA9.09%
Tier 3 Void CaptureUkkoA8.33%
Tier 3 Void ExterminateOxomocoA8.33%
Tier 1 Void DefenseTaranisB7.74%
Tier 1 Void DefenseTaranisB7.74%
Tier 1 Void DefenseTaranisB7.74%
Tier 1 Void CaptureHepitA6.67%
Tier 1 Void DefenseTaranisA6.67%
Tier 1 Void DefenseTaranisC6.67%
Tier 1 Void ExterminateTeshubA6.67%
Tier 2 Void Mobile DefenseTiwazA6.67%
Tier 2 Void SabotageStribogA6.67%
Tier 3 Void DefenseBelenusA6.49%
Tier 2 Void SurvivalAniC6.49%
Tier 2 Void SurvivalAniC6.49%
Tier 4 Void Mobile DefenseAtenA6.25%
Tier 4 Void Mobile DefenseAtenA6.25%
Tier 4 Void SabotageMardukA6.25%
Tier 4 Void SabotageMardukA6.25%
Tier 3 Void DefenseBelenusC2.82%
Tier 2 Void SurvivalAniB2.05%
Tier 2 Void SurvivalAniB2.05%
Tier 2 Void SurvivalAniB2.05%
Tier 2 Void SurvivalAniA2.05%
Tier 2 Void SurvivalAniA2.05%
Tier 2 Void SurvivalAniA2.05%
Tier 3 Void DefenseBelenusA1.29%
Information is drawn from Warframe Drop Tables and Warframe Fandom

