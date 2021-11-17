Aya drop tables and loot chances in Warframe

The Prime Resurgence event is underway, and people are wondering the best places to farm Aya, the resource they need to get Prime Relics in the event. Aya will drop from Void missions, bounties on Cetus, Orb Vallis, and Cambion Drift, and from various Relic Pack from the market or Syndicate offerings.
Below, you can find the exact drop rates for the different in-game locations, sorted by drop chance. If you want to give yourself the best chance and have the equipment and power to clear content quickly, then go for the highest difficulty activity you can on the charts below. It is really about finding the sweet spot between the clear speed and drop chance that works for you.
Cetus Bounties (Earth)
Rotation
Drop Chance
Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Final Stage
C
38.78%
Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Final Stage
B
38.78%
Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Final Stage
A
38.78%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Final Stage
C
38.78%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Final Stage
B
38.78%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Final Stage
A
38.78%
Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stages 2 & 3
C
33.04%
Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stages 2 & 3
B
33.04%
Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stages 2 & 3
A
33.04%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stages 2 & 3
A
33.04%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stages 2 & 3
B
33.04%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stages 2 & 3
C
33.04%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Final Stage
C
27.78%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Final Stage
B
27.03%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Final Stage
A
27.03%
Ghoul Purge Bounty Lvl 40-50 Stage 1
A
26.47%
Ghoul Purge Bounty Lvl 15-25 Stage 1
A
26.47%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stage 4
B
25.68%
Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stage 4 of 5
B
25.68%
Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stage 4 of 5
C
25.68%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stage 4
C
25.68%
Steel Path Cetus Bounty Lvl 100-100 Stage 4 of 5
A
25.68%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 40-60 Stage 4
A
25.68%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 20-40 Final Stage
C
21.74%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 20-40 Final Stage
B
20.59%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 20-40 Final Stage
A
20%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 10-30 Final Stage
C
14.58%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 10-30 Final Stage
A
14.58%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 10-30 Final Stage
B
14.58%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stages 2 & 3
A
11.24%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stages 2 & 3
B
11.24%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stage 4
A
10.99%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stage 4
B
10.99%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stages 2 & 3
C
10.87%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 30-50 Stage 4
C
10.64%
Ghoul Purge Bounty Lvl 15-25 Stages 2 & 3
A
8.74%
Ghoul Purge Bounty Lvl 40-50 Stages 2 & 3
A
8.74%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 20-40 Stages 2 & 3
C
8.67%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 20-40 Stages 2 & 3
B
8.14%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 20-40 Stages 2 & 3
A
7.34%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 10-30 Stage 2
C
5.88%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 10-30 Stage 2
A
5.88%
Cetus Bounty Lvl 10-30 Stage 2
B
5.88%
Information is drawn from Warframe Drop Tables and Warframe Fandom
Ghoul Bounties
Rotation
Drop Chance
Ghoul Purge Bounty Lvl 40-50 Stage 1
A
26.47%
Ghoul Purge Bounty Lvl 15-25 Stage 1
A
26.47%
Ghoul Purge Bounty Lvl 40-50 Stages 2 & 3
A
8.74%
Ghoul Purge Bounty Lvl 15-25 Stages 2 & 3
A
8.74%
Information is drawn from Warframe Drop Tables and Warframe Fandom