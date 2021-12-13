Bad Request 400 error code in Roblox, Explained

Roblox is down again, with multiple players are not able to access the game. Players are receiving a “Bad Request” message with error code 400. The error code means there’s a connection timed out, which means the game as a whole is having problems.

The connection timed out could be caused by servers going under maintenance or somehow down due to high traffic. It doesn’t appear at this moment that Bad Request 400 error code can be fixed on the players’ end. If it’s a server issue then it’s up to the developers of Roblox to fix it themselves.

The story is Developing…