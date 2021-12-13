Server is Unavailable error code in Roblox, Explained

You may encounter a handful of errors whenever attempting to log in to Roblox, depending on how the servers are doing or if there’s a problem on your side. When things are nasty, the servers themselves will encounter an error. For some, you might be seeing a Server is Unavailable error code if you’re trying to load into the game. In this guide, we will share what the Server is Unavailable error code is in Roblox and explain it.

There’s little you can do when there are problems with the Roblox servers right now. The team is aware of the issue, and they’re doing their best to find the source of the problem to bring the servers back online. There’s no official Roblox support team that you can follow that will share regular updates, but a good way to go about it is to check out the Down Detector website to see how things are doing. You can regularly visit that website, or you can check out the Roblox twitter page, if the ongoing outage goes on for too long. The development may comment about it, but they rarely do unless there’s a huge problem.

If you encounter the Server is Unavailable error code, you might want to log out of the game and wait for the development team to solve the issue. However, it might be better to take a step away from the game and do something else. Your internet connection should be fine.