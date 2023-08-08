Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Class For Tieflings In BG3

The Tiefling is a popular choice for the player race in Baldur’s Gate 3, and some classes are a better fit for the infernal brood than others. This is due to the abilities they receive as they level up, allowing them to call on the power of their hellish ancestors, to bring death and destruction upon their foes.

In D&D, Tieflings are people who are related to fiends, usually demons or devils. In Baldur’s Gate 3, the Tiefling options are strictly people descended from devils, as the Lawful Evil side of the underworld plays a huge role in the game. You also get a Tiefling party member early in the game, as Karlach is a Zariel Tiefling, while Wyll can also be transformed into a devil by his Patron.

Baldur’s Gate 3: The Differences Between The Tiefling Subraces

You’ll be given specific bonuses when you select the base version of the Tiefling in Baldur’s Gate 3. You’ll also select one of three subraces with special powers that grow stronger as they level up. The base version of the Tiefling provides the following benefits:

Darkvision: Your character won’t be inhibited in dark areas, with a range of 12m.

Your character won’t be inhibited in dark areas, with a range of 12m. Hellish Resistance: You take half damage from all Fire attacks.

The Asmodeus Tiefling subrace receives the following benefits:

Produce Flame: You can cast the Produce Flame Cantrip, even if you’re not a spellcaster.

You can cast the Produce Flame Cantrip, even if you’re not a spellcaster. Hellish Rebuke (Level 3): You can cast Hellish Rebuke once per long rest. This is a Reaction spell that hurts the enemy when you take damage.

You can cast Hellish Rebuke once per long rest. This is a Reaction spell that hurts the enemy when you take damage. Darkness (Level 5): You can cast Darkness, which creates a sphere of magical darkness that blocks all sight, including Darkvision.

The Mephistopheles Tiefling subrace receives the following benefits:

Mage Hand: You can cast the Mage Hand Cantrip, even if you’re not a spellcaster.

You can cast the Mage Hand Cantrip, even if you’re not a spellcaster. Burning Hands (Level 3): You can cast Burning Hands once per long rest. This fires a fan of flames at the enemy.

You can cast Burning Hands once per long rest. This fires a fan of flames at the enemy. Flame Blade (Level 5): You can cast Flame Blade once per long rest. This creates a fiery scimitar that deals 3d6 damage per hit.

The Zariel Tiefling subrace receives the following benefits:

Thaumaturgy: You can cast the Thaumaturgy Cantrip, even if you’re not a spellcaster.

You can cast the Thaumaturgy Cantrip, even if you’re not a spellcaster. Searing Smite (Level 3): You can cast Searing Smite once per long rest, which lets you deal additional fire damage when striking an enemy.

You can cast Searing Smite once per long rest, which lets you deal additional fire damage when striking an enemy. Branding Smite (Level 5): You can cast Branding Smite once per long rest, which lets you deal additional radiant damage when striking an enemy.

Baldur’s Gate 3: The Best Class For Each Tiefling Subrace

The launch version of Baldur’s Gate 3 has narrowed down the best race/class choices. This is because the racial stat bonuses have been dropped, giving players more freedom to create the character they want without worrying about min-maxing.

As you can see, the Tiefling subraces all offer different benefits, meaning they all have different classes that suit them best. The best class choice for the Asmodeus Tiefling is Rogue. This is because Hellish Rebuke is a great punishment counter for enemies that get too close when you’re trying to Sneak Attack, and Darkness is handy whenever stealth is needed.

The best class choice for the Mephistopheles Tiefling is Bard or Cleric. This is because it provides some free offensive options for these classes that will sometimes enter melee combat. The Druid might also be an interesting choice if no other reason than seeing how a Tiefling Druid would function in Act 1 when Tieflings and Druids are in conflict with each other.

The Zariel Tiefling’s offensive melee spells make it the easiest choice, as they best suit a melee class. Paladins will already have the Smiting spells that the subrace receives, and you already get a Zariel Tiefling Barbarian with Karlach, so the best choice for a Zariel Tiefling is a Fighter, as it can make the most of the fire immunity and the offensive spells. The worst choice is a Zariel Tiefling Monk, as the Smiting spells won’t work with the Monk’s unarmed attacks.