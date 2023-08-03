Baldur’s Gate 3: The Best Races For Each Class

Each of the classes in Baldur’s Gate 3 rely on several factors and usually prefers certain Ability Scores over others. For example, a Cleric uses its Wisdom modifier to use spells rather than Intelligence. Hence, you want your cleric character to have a higher Wisdom score, but they’re also powerful forward fighters, so a few points in Constitution and Strength are useful.

All of the races in Baldur’s Gate 3 have racial features that provide additional attributes to individual abilities, making some ideal starting choices over others. These are some of the races you can make for any of the classes you can play in Baldur’s Gate 3.

What Race Should You Pick For Any Class in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Barbarian

Barbarians are wild classes, where you’ll be exploding on the battlefield, using your Rage ability to fuel your more dangerous attacks. You’ll want a high amount of Strength and Constitution to keep your character, and remain flexible in a fight to ensure you’re ready to take on any threat going after your party in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Dragonborn

Drow

Dwarf

Elf

Githyank

Half-Orc

Human

Tiefling

Bard

For anyone who wants to play musical instruments and support your party members from a distance, Bard is a wonderful class in Baldur’s Gate 3. You’ll be playing your lute, or banging your drums to cause chaos on the battlefield, enabling it so your party members have increased advantages in combat, or find openings against the enemies, making it more difficult for them to successfully make their rolls.

Dragonborn

Elf

Gnome

Half-Elf

Halfing

Human

Cleric

Hands down, you want to make sure your cleric has a high wisdom score. The better their Wisdom score, the higher chance your spells hit incoming enemies and make them more potent. Clerics are also strong fighters, and having high Strength and a decent Constitution score is essential. You probably don’t need to rely on dexterity, along with Intelligence. However, Charisma can also prove useful because you add your proficiency score to your Charisma saving throws, proving exceptionally useful during combat.

Dragonborn

Dwarf

Githyanki

Half-Elf

Half-Orc

Human

Shield and Gold Dwarf

Druid

For those who want to get in touch with nature and their animal powers, Druids are fearsome opponents, capable of being a frontline take, or a magical support class. There are a variety of classes that meld well with this class, so long as you keep your Wisdom score in mind, and build how you want to react in combat, leaning into your Strength or Constitution checks.

Dragonborn

Elf

Half-Elf

Half-Orc

Human

Tiefling

Fighter

A fighter is your bulky attacker. They’re skilled in combat, and you can choose to make them viable at ranged or melee, depending on your preference and how you want to build your party. Strength, Dexterity, and Constitution are your most important skills, making them a much more physical character. They usually have lower Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma scores.

Elf

Dragonborn

Drow (more dexterity-based)

Githyanki

Shield Dwarf

Strongheart Halfling

Monk

Monks are exceptional fighters who want to have the frontline. They’re capable of wielding a variety of heavy attacks that make them a fearsome force against any opponent, and they can close the distance extremely well. Although they might not be a traditional Tank, they can certainly do a wide range of damage, depending on how they use their Ki points, the primary way they tap into their powerful abilities.

Dragonborn

Drow

Dwarf

Elf

Half-Elf

Half-Orc

Halfling

Human

Tiefling

Paladin

Defending your party and keeping to your oath is fundamental to the Paladin. They are typically on the frontline, standing between your party and any big threats that they find in most encounters. They might not be the ones leading the conversations in most campaigns, but they do more talking with their weapons and magic than anything else in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Dragonborn

Dwarf

Githyanki

Gnome

Half-Orc

Human

Ranger

The ranger is your more dexterity-based combatant, who knows a mild degree of spells with various skills. You want to focus on having high Dexterity for combat, good wisdom for your spells, a fair Constitution, and better-than-average strength and Charisma. You don’t need to worry about Intelligence as much, and if you must have a lower Charisma for higher, more critical abilities, that’s a good choice.

Elf

Drow

Human

Half-elf

Lightfoot Halfling

Rogue

The rogue is the sneaky assassin of your group. They are notoriously good at entering the shadows and attacking foes by surprise, dealing incredible amounts of damage. Much like a ranger, you want to have a higher dexterity ability, but you also want a decent amount of intelligence for your saving throws. Several unique skills like perception and insight are helpful for a group, and they rely on wisdom, making it an excellent ability to have higher than usual. To make sure your rogue doesn’t die after a few hits, having a good constitution score also goes a long way.

Elf

Drow

Human

Half-elf

Lightfoot Halfling

Sorcerer

Sorcerers are powerful magical wielders that were born into the magical life. They’re capable of unleashing a variety of spells, relying on their Charisma score to give them aid in combat. How you want to approach this class is up to you, but you typically want to stick to the backline and protect your party in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Dragonborn

Elf

Gnome

Half-Elf

Halfling

Human

Warlock

Warlocks have decided to give themselves over to an all-powerful being in exchange for incredible spells. The primary skill feeding warlocks is charisma, so you want to make sure this is high. You want to keep your warlock at a distance, primarily doing spellwork, but you don’t want them to be too squishy. Having a decent constitution and dexterity scores could benefit you to stay alive longer. Several of your skills, such as arcana, investigation, history, or religion, require a decent intelligence score to effectively use them.

Asmodeus and Mephistopheles Tiefling

Human

Half-elf

Lightfoot Halfling

Wizard

The final choice is the wizard, another powerful magic practitioner with a variety of spells available to them. Their primary ability score is intelligence, making that your most practical choice. Much like a warlock, you don’t want them to be too squishy, so having points in dexterity and constitution are vital, so they’re not going down every encounter. If you want them to be useful during conversations and potentially get themselves out of a mess, a decent charisma score helps.