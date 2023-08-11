Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Feats For Fighters In BG3

The Fighters are the masters of Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3, as they receive the most out of any class in the game. This extra boost in power can help you create some incredible builds, allowing your fighter to unleash all kinds of special attacks in battle and even letting them bring some magical powers to bear against their foes.

In case the name wasn’t a dead giveaway, the Fighter’s job is to fight. The most common variety of Fighter is a heavily-armored melee warrior who either runs in with a sword and shield or uses a heavy two-handed weapon for some extra damage. There are also archery-themed Fighters, but that role is better suited for the Ranger class, which excels with a bow.

The Best Feats For Fighters In Baldur’s Gate 3

Fighters get the most Feats out of any class in Baldur’s Gate 3, as they receive a bonus one from their class progression. This means Fighters receive Feats at levels 4, 6, 8, and 12. These are the best Feats for Fighters in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Charger: This Feat gives you the Charger: Weapon Attack and Charger: Shove actions, allowing you to move and attack in one maneuver. The Charger moves are especially useful to melee Fighters as it's all about rush down: your job is to head enemies off at the pass before they can get to the archers and spellcasters. It's also great for pursuing foes running away or making the most of a gap in the enemy line, allowing you to hit their ranged units.

Great Weapon Master: This Feat lets you make an extra melee weapon attack as a Bonus Action after you crit or kill an enemy. You can also deal an extra 10 points of damage by taking a -5 penalty to hit. When coupled with the Polearm Master Feat (mentioned below), Great Weapon Master can let you deal a ton of damage in a single turn, especially if you mix it with Action Surge.

Heavily Armored Master: This Feat increases your Strength by 1 and reduces all damage by 3 when wearing heavy armor. As Fighters are the most likely to be wearing heavy armor, this Feat can save you a ton of damage over the course of a battle.

Polearm Master: This Feat lets you use your Bonus Action to perform an extra attack when using a halberd, quarterstaff, or spear, as well as giving you an Attack of Opportunity when enemies come within range. If you're running a two-weapon user, this Feat combined with Great Weapon Master is essential, especially as plenty of magical halberds in the game are tailor-made for this build.

Savage Attacker: This Feat lets you roll damage twice when making a weapon attack, allowing you to take either result. Savage Attacker is pretty explanatory, as it will raise your average battle damage over the course of the game. Savage Attacker is probably the best choice for your first Feat if you can't think of anything else.

Sentinel: This Feat lets you spend your Reaction to make a weapon attack an enemy in melee range attacking an ally. You gain Advantage on Attacks of Opportunity, and if you hit a creature, it has to stop. Sentinel is a great Feat to take if you have another warrior on the frontlines, such as a battle Cleric, a Wild Shape-loving Druid, or a Rogue that comes in for Sneak Attacks. If you don't have other close-range allies, then skip this Feat.

Shield Master: This Feat gives you +2 to Dexterity Saving Throws when using a shield. You can use your Reaction to take half damage from a spell that gives a Dexterity Saving Throw, taking half damage on a fail, or no damage on a success. If you're going for a shield build, this is an amazing Feat to pick, as it will make you less susceptible to most damaging spells, especially AoE ones.

Ultimately, your best bet playing a Fighter is to select the two-handed weapon approach, which will give you more opportunities to deal damage, or one weapon with a shield, which makes you harder to kill. Both playstyles are powerful in their own ways, and the Feats exist to make them even strong than they normally would be.