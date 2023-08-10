Baldur’s Gate 3: All Feats & What Classes They Are Best For In BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 gives players access to Feats, which are powerful abilities that let you customize your party in different ways, either letting them excel in their current professions or dabble outside of their chosen sphere. You won’t get Feats immediately, but when you do, they will boost your characters significantly.

In Dungeons & Dragons 5E, Feats are technically optional rules, though most groups use them. This will change in the future, as the upcoming D&D 5E 2024 update is making Feats an official part of the game, and Baldur’s Gate 3 has beaten Wizards of the Coast to the punch by cementing Feats as an integral part of level progression.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 2’s Slayer Form Makes Surprise Return In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3: What Are Feats & When Do You Get Feats

Image Via. Larian Studios

Feats are special powers that exist outside of your class and race. You receive them every four levels, so you will get three throughout Baldur’s Gate 3, as the level cap is 12. These Feats can let you exceed the boundaries of your class, such as letting spellcasters use weapons and armor, or letting warriors cast a limited number of spells.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Every Feat & What Class Suits Them Best

Image Via Larian Studios

Ability Improvement Feat

The Ability Improvement Feat lets you add 2 to any single stat or 1 to two stats. If you’re struggling to pick a choice for your Feat, try bringing your main stat up to 20 by using this Feat. Ability Improvement is useful to every class.

Actor Feat

The Actor Feat gives you a point of Charisma and doubles your Deception and Persuasion Proficiency. The Actor Feat is useful to Bards, Rogues, Sorcerers, and Warlocks.

Alert Feat

The Alert Feat gives +5 to Initiative rolls and prevents you from being surprised. Alert is useful to every class, but it’s especially useful for any character with a poor Dexterity score, as it will allow them to act sooner in combat.

Athlete Feat

The Athlete Feat lets you add 1 to your Strength or Dexterity stats, you spend less movement when standing from Prone, and your Jump distance increases by 50%. Athlete is useful to all melee fighters, including Barbarians, Fighters, Monks, Paladins, and Rangers.

Charger Feat

The Charger Feat gives you the Charger: Weapon Attack and Charger: Shove actions, allowing you to move and attack in one maneuver. Charger is useful to all melee fighters, including Barbarians, Fighters, Monks, Paladins, and Rangers.

Crossbow Expert Feat

The Crossbow Expert Feat prevents your crossbow attacks from having Disadvantage at close range, while Piercing Shot inflicts the Grevious Wound effect for twice as long. Crossbow Expert is useful to ranged fights, including Rangers and Rogues.

Defensive Duelist Feat

The Defensive Duelist Feat works when you’re fighting with a Finesse weapon that you’re proficient with. You can use your Reaction to add your Proficiency bonus to your Armor Class. Defensive Duelist is useful for Dexterity-based melee fighters, including Fighters, Rangers, and Rogues.

Dual Wielder Feat

The Dual Wielder Feat lets you fight with two weapons that aren’t Light (but cannot be Heavy), giving you an extra point of Armor Class. Dual Wielder is great for melee fighters, like the Barbarian, Fighter, Paladin, Ranger, and Rogue.

Dungeon Delver Feat

The Dungeon Delver Feat gives you Advantage on Perception check to find traps and on Saving Throws to avoid traps, as well as Resistance to any damage dealt by traps. Dungeon Delver is a great choice for Rangers or Rogues.

Durable Feat

The Durable Feat gives you a point of Constitution and lets you regain full hit points on a Short Rest. Durable is useful to every class, but especially the Warlock, as you’ll also regain spell slots during a Short Rest.

Elemental Adept Feat

The Elemental Adept Feat lets your spells ignore resistance of a damage type you choose, and you can no longer roll a 1 when using spells of that type. Elemental Adept is a great choice for offensive spellcasters, including the Bard, Cleric, Druid, Sorcerer, Warlock, and Wizard.

Great Weapon Master Feat

The Great Weapon Master Feat lets you make an extra melee weapon attack as a Bonus Action after you crit or kill an enemy. You can also choose to deal an extra 10 points of damage by taking a -5 penalty to hit. Great Weapon Master is great for classes that use heavy weapons, such as the Barbarian, Fighter, or Paladin.

Heavily Armored Feat

The Heavily Armored Feat gives you Heavy Armor Proficiency and a point of Strength. Heavily Armored is great for any class with native Medium Armor proficiency, including the Cleric and Druid, or a race that provides it, such as the Githyanki or Shield Dwarf.

Heavily Armored Master

The Heavily Armored Master increases your Strength by 1 and reduces all damage by 3 when you’re wearing heavy armor. Heavily Armored Master is great for any class with native Heavy Armor Proficiency, including the Fighter and Paladin.

Lightly Armored Feat

The Lightly Armored Feat grants a point of Strength or Dexterity and Light Armor Proficiency. Lightly Armored is best chosen by the Sorcerer or Wizard.

Lucky Feat

The Lucky Feat gives you 3 Luck Points that refresh on a Long Rest. They can be used to gain Advantage on Attack Rolls, Ability Checks, Saving Throws, or make an enemy reroll their Attack Roll. Lucky is best for the Rogue, due to how it grants Sneak Attacks, but all classes benefit from it.

Mage Slayer Feat

The Mage Slayer Feat lets you spend your Reaction to attack a spellcaster who is casting a spell within your range. You have Advantage on Saving Throws against the spell, and if you hit the target, the enemy has Disadvantage on Concentration Saving Throws. Mage Slayer is useful to all melee fighters, including Barbarians, Fighters, Monks, Paladins, and Rangers.

Mage Initiate: Bard Feat

The Mage Initiate: Bard Feat gives you 2 Cantrips and a level 1 spell from the Bard list; the latter can be cast once per Long Rest for free, with Charisma as the spellcasting ability. Mage Initiate: Bard is great for Paladins, Sorcerers, and Warlocks.

Mage Initiate: Cleric Feat

The Mage Initiate: Cleric Feat gives you 2 Cantrips and a level 1 spell from the Cleric list; the latter can be cast once per Long Rest for free, with Wisdom as the spellcasting ability. Mage Initiate: Cleric is great for Druids, Paladins, and Rangers.

Mage Initiate: Druid Feat

The Mage Initiate: Druid Feat gives you 2 Cantrips and a level 1 spell from the Druid list; the latter can be cast once per Long Rest for free, with Wisdom as the spellcasting ability. Mage Initiate: Druid is great for Cleric, Paladins, and Rangers.

Mage Initiate: Sorcerer Feat

The Mage Initiate: Sorcerer Feat gives you 2 Cantrips and a level 1 spell from the Sorcerer list; the latter can be cast once per Long Rest for free, with Charisma as the spellcasting ability. Mage Initiate: Sorcerer is great for Bards, Paladins, and Warlocks.

Mage Initiate: Warlock Feat

The Mage Initiate: Warlock Feat gives you 2 Cantrips and a level 1 spell from the Warlock list; the latter can be cast once per Long Rest for free, with Charisma as the spellcasting ability. Mage Initiate: Warlock is great for Bards, Paladins, and Sorcerers.

Mage Initiate: Wizard Feat

The Mage Initiate: Wizard Feat gives you 2 Cantrips and a level 1 spell from the Wizard list; the latter can be cast once per Long Rest for free, with Intelligence as the spellcasting ability. Mage Initiate: Wizard is great for Rogues.

Martial Adept Feat

The Martial Adept Feat gives you 2 maneuvers from the Fighter’s Battle Master subclass and two Superiority Dice, which can be restored upon a Short or Long Rest. Martial Adept is great for Barbarians, Bards, Clerics, Druids, Paladins, Rangers, and Rogues.

Medium Armor Master Feat

The Medium Armor Master Feat removes the Disadvantage on Stealth checks when wearing medium armor and increases your potential Dexterity Armor Class bonus from +2 to +3. Medium Armor Master is great for any class with native Medium Armor proficiency, including the Cleric and Druid, or a race that provides it, such as the Githyanki or Shield Dwarf.

Mobile Feat

The Mobile Feat increases your movement speed, your Dash ignores difficult terrain, and if you move after performing a melee attack, you won’t provoke an Attack of Opportunity. Mobile is great for Barbarians, Bards, Clerics, Druids, Monks, Paladins, Rangers, and Rogues.

Moderatly Armored Feat

The Moderatly Armored Feat grants a point of Strength or Dexterity and Medium Armor Proficiency. Moderately Armored is best chosen by the Bards (except for College of Valour), Warlocks, and Sorcerer or Wizard if they have Light Armor Proficiency.

Performer Feat

The Performer Feat gives you a point of Charisma and Musical Instrument Proficiency. Performer is best chosen by the Cleric, Paladin, Sorcerer, or Warlock.

Polearm Master Feat

The Polearm Master Feat lets you use your Bonus Action to perform an extra attack when using a halberd, quarterstaff, or spear, as well as giving you an Attack of Opportunity when enemies come within range. Polearm Master is great for classes that use heavy weapons, such as the Barbarian, Fighter, or Paladin.

Resilient Feat

The Resilient Feat increases any stat by 1 and gives you proficiency in its saving throws. Resilient is useful to every class.

Ritual Caster Feat

The Ritual Caster Feat lets you pick two spells from the following list: Disguise Self, Enhance Leap, Find Familiar, Longstrider, Speak With Animals, and Speak With Dead. These spells can now be cast for free. You can only select Ritual Caster if your Intelligence or Wisdom is 13 or higher. Ritual Caster is useful for Clerics, Paladins, Rangers, Rogues, and Wizards.

Savage Attacker Feat

The Savage Attacker Feat lets you roll damage twice when making a weapon attack, allowing you to take either result. Savage Attacker is great for Barbarians, Bards, Clerics, Druids, Fighters, Paladins, Rangers, and Rogues.

Sentinel Feat

The Sentinel Feat lets you spend your Reaction to make a weapon attack an enemy in melee range that is attacking an ally. You gain Advantage on Attacks of Opportunity and if you hit a creature, it has to stop. Sentinel is great for Barbarians, Bards, Clerics, Druids, Fighters, Paladins, Rangers, and Rogues.

Sharpshooter Feat

The Sharpshooter Feat removes the penalties from the high ground rules, and you can choose to take a -5 to your attack roll to deal an extra 10 points of damage. Sharpshooter is great for Fighters, Rangers, and Rogues.

Shield Master Feat

The Shield Master Feat gives you +2 to Dexterity Saving Throws when using a shield. You can use your Reaction to take half damage from a spell that gives a Dexterity Saving Throw, taking half damage on a fail, or no damage on a success. Shield Master is great for Clerics, Druids, Fighters, and Paladins.

Skilled Feat

The Skilled Feat gives you any three Skill Proficiencies. Skilled is useful for all classes, but especially the Bard, Ranger, and Rogue.

Spell Sniper Feat

The Spell Sniper Feat lets you learn any Cantrip and you now score a critical hit on a 19 or a 20. Spell Sniper is great for Bards, Clerics, Druids, Sorcerers, Warlocks, and Wizards.

Tavern Brawler Feat

The Tavern Brawler Feat lets you double your Strength modifier when damaging enemies with attack rolls using an unarmed attack, improvised weapon, or a thrown item. Tavern Brawler is great for Barbarians and Monks.

Tough Feat

The Tough Feat adds two to your maximum hit points per level. Tough is great for everyone, but especially Bards, Clerics, Druids, Rogues, Sorcerers, Warlocks, and Wizards.

War Caster Feat

The War Caster Feat gives you Advantage on Concentration Saving Throws and lets you spend your Reaction to cast Shocking Grasp on opponents moving out of your melee range. War Caster is great for Bards, Clerics, Druids, Sorcerers, Warlocks, and Wizards.

Weapon Master Feat

The Weapon Master Feat increases your Dexterity or Strength by 1 and lets you pick proficiency with four weapons. Weapon Master is great for Bards, Druids, Rogues, and Warlocks.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: What’s The Level Cap?

Feats are incredibly useful in Baldur’s Gate 3, as they let you tailor your character in many different ways. The extra stat points, proficiencies, or spells you can get will go a long way to helping you survive the darkness of the Forgotten Realms, so long as you choose your Feats carefully.