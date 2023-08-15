Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Feats For Rangers In BG3

Rangers are among the versatile warrior classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, and they can be made even stronger by selecting the correct Feats. With the right Feats, you can turn your Ranger into a master archer who can switch between dazzling displays of dual-wielding with the click of a button.

Rangers have been popular in Dungeons & Dragons for years, partly in thanks to Drizzt Do’Urden, the drow Ranger whose journey for acceptance captured the hearts of fans around the world. It’s a shame that Rangers have got a bad rap over the years due to a poor showing in the 2014 D&D 5E Player’s Handbook, as they’re widely considered the worst class in the game. Luckily, Larian Studios drastically improved the Ranger in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The Best Feats For Rangers In Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you get Feats at levels 4, 8, and 12, giving you access to three over the course of the game. This will give you several chances to power up your Warlock protagonist or improve Minsc & Boo if you find them. For the Ranger, your best bet is improving your archery skills or dual-wielding prowess, as these areas in which the class excels. The best Feats for the Ranger class in Baldur’s Gate 3 are:

Dual Wielder: This Feat lets you fight with two weapons that aren't Light (but cannot be Heavy), giving you an extra point of Armor Class. The wannabe Drizzt Do'Urdens of the world will want this Feat, as it will make you more effective when fighting with two weapons. If you want a frontline Ranger, select this Feat.

Dungeon Delver: This Feat gives you Advantage on Perception check to find traps and on Saving Throws to avoid traps, as well as Resistance to any damage dealt by traps. The Ranger is one of the few classes that can compete with the Rogue when it comes to dealing with hazards inside the Dungeon, and if you don't want Astarion in your party, then Dungeon Delver can help fill the void left by his trap sniffing skills.

Medium Armor Master: This Femoves the Disadvantage on Stealth checks when wearing medium armor and increases your potential Dexterity Armor Class bonus from +2 to +3. Rangers receive Medium and Heavy Armor Proficiency, but these kinds of gear make it a lot harder for you to sneak about. If you take Medium Armor Master, you can wear much stronger armor and make better use of your Dexterity stat.

Crossbow Expert or Sharpshooter: Crossbow Expert prevents your crossbow attacks from having Disadvantage at close range, while Piercing Shot inflicts the Grevious Wound effect for twice as long, while Sharpshooter removes the penalties from the high ground rules, and you can choose to take a -5 to your attack roll to deal an extra 10 points of damage. If you plan on playing a ranged Ranger, select either of these Feats, depending on your weapon of choice.

You will eventually gain access to a Ranger in Baldur’s Gate 3, as Minsc & Boo from the older Baldur’s Gate games make their highly-anticipated return later in the game. If you can’t wait for the iconic Ranger & hamster duo to appear, consider making your own “totally not a rip-off of Drizzt” Ranger and go on adventures of your own in the Forgotten Realms.