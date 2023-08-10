Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Feats For Rogues In BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 lets you select Feats for your characters, and few benefit more from them than the Rogue. With the aid of Feats, your Rogue can increase the number of weapons they can use, make themselves move even further, or even give them the gift of magic, allowing them to cast a limited number of spells per day.

As the Rogue, your main goal is to use skills outside of combat, as you’re best suited for dealing with locks, jamming traps, spotting enemy ambushes, and using your knowledge to your advantage. You’ll also be dealing a ton of damage in combat, thanks to your powerful Sneak Attack class feature and dashing around the battlefield with your Cunning Action. Feats can make these abilities even stronger.

The Best Feats For Rogues In Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you get Feats at levels 4, 8, and 12, allowing you to acquire three over the course of the game. These are the best Feats for Rogues in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Dungeon Delver: This Feat gives you Advantage on Perception check to find traps and on Saving Throws to avoid traps, as well as Resistance to any damage dealt by traps. The Rogue in your party is most likely to search ahead for traps and disarm them whenever possible, so they will benefit the most from this Feat.

Lucky: This Feat gives you 3 Luck Points that refresh on a Long Rest. They can be used to gain Advantage on Attack Rolls, Ability Checks, Saving Throws, or make an enemy reroll their Attack Roll. This is so good for Rogues because giving yourself Advantage means that you have three guaranteed Sneak Attacks per day, as spending Luck Points lets you bypass the usual requirements for setting them up.

Mobile: This Feat increases your movement speed, your Dash ignores difficult terrain, and if you move after performing a melee attack, you won't provoke an Attack of Opportunity. Rogues can Dash by spending a Bonus Action when they hit level 2, which means this is a very useful Feat, especially in a game where so many spells and items can create difficult terrain.

Sharpshooter: This Feat removes the penalties from the high ground rules, and you can choose to take a -5 to your attack roll to deal an extra 10 points of damage. If your Rogue uses ranged attacks, this is a great option, as you can pile on tons of damage with a single action as long as you risk a miss.

Skilled: This Feat gives you any three Skill Proficiencies. The Rogue already gets many Skill Proficiencies, but you can stretch your range of abilities even further and fill any holes in your arsenal with this Feat.

The Rogue has a few Feat options that help them, but it depends on how you’re using them. If the Rogue is a ranged warrior, then Mobile and Sharpshooter are key picks, but if they’re the protagonist and acting as the leader, then Dungeon Delver and Skilled are the better choice. Ultimately, the best picks are determined by how you want them to work.