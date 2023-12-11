Baldur’s Gate 3 Dyes: How Get All Dye Colors & Use Them in BG3

Like most RPGs, loot comes from the pockets of fallen enemies or from raiding treasure chests. Baldur’s Gate 3 is no exception.

However, most armor and clothing come with a default color that can be changed with dyes. Here’s how to get all dye colors and use them in BG3.

Where to Get Dyes in Baldur’s Gate 3

Dyes can be found from looting corpses and emptying chests. You can also buy dyes—here are three stores to get dyes in each act:

Act 1 : Arron’s Store in Emerald Grove’s The Hollow.

: in Emerald Grove’s The Hollow. Act 2: Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn.

in the Last Light Inn. Act 3: Carm’s Garms in Baldur’s Gate.

Keep in mind that vendors won’t have a fixed collection of dyes at any moment. They will cycle through dye collections after a long rest. So, if there’s a certain dye color you want from a vendor, purchase it immediately or you could miss out.

How to Use Dye in Baldur’s Gate 3

To dye clothes in Baldur’s Gate 3, follow these steps:

Open the inventory and look for the dye. Right-click the dye and choose Combine to open the dyeing window. Drag the desired clothing item to the second slot in the dyeing window. Click Combine and then close the window.

This should give this clothing item a whole new color.

Feeling unhappy with the result? Purchase a Dye Remover to restore the item to its original color.

All Dye Colors in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image Dye Name Purple Dye Blue Dye Muddy Red Dye Orange Dye Pale Orange Dye Sage Green Dye Lime, Lemon and Lychen Dye Pale Pink Dye Pink and Leaf Green Dye White and Scarlet Dye Harlequinn Black and White Dye Indigo Dye Baby Blue Dye Black and Furnace Red Dye Black and Azure Dye Black and Jade Green Dye Black and Summer Green Dye Bloody Plum Dye Brown Alabaster Dye Deep Lylac Dye Lush Burgundy Dye Gorgeous Maroon Dye Dark Amethyst Dye Faewild Green and Dun Dye Drake General Dye (Goldish Yellow)

Can You Combine Dyes?

As of now, it is not possible to combine dyes in BG3, at least not without modding. When you use a dye on any piece of gear, it’ll simply overwrite the previous dye. It might be possible in the future to combine dyes, as Larian Studios is always adding updates to their games, but you’ll have to wait until then before brewing some crazy colors together.