Baldur’s Gate 3 Dyes: How Get All Dye Colors & Use Them in BG3

Here’s how to find and use all dyes to change clothes’ color in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Cloth dying in BG3

Like most RPGs, loot comes from the pockets of fallen enemies or from raiding treasure chests. Baldur’s Gate 3 is no exception.

However, most armor and clothing come with a default color that can be changed with dyes. Here’s how to get all dye colors and use them in BG3.

Where to Get Dyes in Baldur’s Gate 3

Dyes can be found from looting corpses and emptying chests. You can also buy dyes—here are three stores to get dyes in each act:

  • Act 1: Arron’s Store in Emerald Grove’s The Hollow.
  • Act 2: Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn.
  • Act 3: Carm’s Garms in Baldur’s Gate.

Keep in mind that vendors won’t have a fixed collection of dyes at any moment. They will cycle through dye collections after a long rest. So, if there’s a certain dye color you want from a vendor, purchase it immediately or you could miss out.

How to Use Dye in Baldur’s Gate 3

Dye Armor BG3
To dye clothes in Baldur’s Gate 3, follow these steps:

  1. Open the inventory and look for the dye.
  2. Right-click the dye and choose Combine to open the dyeing window.
  3. Drag the desired clothing item to the second slot in the dyeing window.
  4. Click Combine and then close the window.

This should give this clothing item a whole new color. 

Feeling unhappy with the result? Purchase a Dye Remover to restore the item to its original color.

All Dye Colors in Baldur’s Gate 3

Arron's Dye Store in Baldur's Gate 3
ImageDye Name
Purple Dye
Blue Dye
Muddy Red Dye
Orange Dye
Pale Orange Dye
Sage Green Dye
Lime, Lemon and Lychen Dye
Pale Pink Dye
Pink and Leaf Green Dye
White and Scarlet Dye
Harlequinn Black and White Dye
Indigo Dye
Baby Blue Dye
Black and Furnace Red Dye
Black and Azure Dye
Black and Jade Green Dye
Black and Summer Green Dye
Bloody Plum Dye
Brown Alabaster Dye
Deep Lylac Dye
Lush Burgundy Dye
Gorgeous Maroon Dye
Dark Amethyst Dye
Faewild Green and Dun Dye
Drake General Dye (Goldish Yellow)

Can You Combine Dyes?

As of now, it is not possible to combine dyes in BG3, at least not without modding. When you use a dye on any piece of gear, it’ll simply overwrite the previous dye. It might be possible in the future to combine dyes, as Larian Studios is always adding updates to their games, but you’ll have to wait until then before brewing some crazy colors together.

