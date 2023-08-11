Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Beat the Steel Watch Titan in BG3

When you reach the final section of having to blow up the Steel Watch Factory in Baldur’s Gate 3, a last boss appears before you: the Steel Watch Titan. This formidable creature is a challenge for any prepared group, and finding the best way to take it down might force you and your group to rethink your current strategy.

There are a few ways to go about this fight, but having fought it a handful of times, I believe I have devised a solid strategy to make it easier for all groups. Here’s what you need to know about how to beat the Steel Watch Titan in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Fight The Steel Watch Titan in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Not only will you be fighting the Steel Watch Titan with your Baldur’s Gate 3 party, but you’ll be fighting against three of the standard Steel Watchers. These will be surrounding the Titan, protecting it, before you enter the fight. The Titan appears at the center of the room shortly after you initiate combat. My best advice is to ignore the Titan with your damage dealers and instead have your primary tank focus on it and draw its attention. Your other party members must defeat the Steel Watchers and turn on the Titan.

The primary problem when fighting the Steel Watch Titan is that it has a lot of health. Thankfully, with an AC score of 16, it shouldn’t be too difficult to hit for most of your members. You also cannot use Banish to send it to another plane, unfortunately. It does have a relatively low Dexterity score, meaning attacks that require a Dex-based saving throw would be a good idea.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After damaging the Steel Watch Titan enough, it will enter Defensive Protocol: Bulwark. While in this mode, it cannot be moved from its spot, and it will fire out a massive AoE attack at a specific location in one turn, giving you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 group enough time to move.

However, it also gains Temporary Health Points and becomes Sturdy, meaning it won’t take any damage so long as any of your party members do less than 15 to it during this phase. You can maneuver away from Titan or continue attacking it when it enters this phase. I found it better to attack it to ensure it wasn’t healing itself.

Outside this gimmick, there’s not much else to know about Titan. After defeating it, you should be able to destroy Gortash’s Steel Watch factory and progress through the rest of your campaign. You might be here to complete Avenge the Ironhands or when Saving the Gondians.