Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Unlock All Party Members

You can unlock several party members to join you on your adventure through Baldur’s Gate 3. These characters appear throughout the beginning of your story, and they will appear at different opportunities. At every encounter, there’s the choice of having the potential party member join your squad or if they’d rather not be with them.

Many of these characters appear during the beginning, shortly after you touch down from the shipwreck, whereas others appear later on. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock all party members in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find All Companions in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Unlock Astarion

Astarion is one of the beginning companions you can find shortly after leaving the shipwreck. You can find him close to the west road where you crash. When you initially meet him, he attempts to lure you close and ambush you using a pig as a distraction. He might grapple you and threaten to cut your threat, but your Skill Rolls might allow you to escape his clutch, and the two of you can agree to remain together in your travels.

How to Unlock Gale

Gale is another early companion that you can encounter during your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough. You can find him while exploring the Roadside Cliffs north of the shipwreck. When you approach the Roadside Cliffs Waypoints, his hand will pop out of the wall, and he asks for your assistance. You can pull him out of the portal or leave him there. Even when you pull him out of the portal, you have the option for him to remain where he’s at or have him join you.

How to Unlock Halsin

Screenshot by Gamepur

Halsin is the head druid you can add to your party. You will need to rescue him from the goblin camp, where he’s been captured. After saving him from inside the goblin camp, he’s going to request that you take out the three leaders who are in charge of the goblins, in an attempt to take them away from the Emerald Grove assault and protect his people.

Upon doing this, Halsin will enter your camp, but he won’t be at your party yet. You’ll need to travel to Moonrise Tower and choose to go through the Underdark or the Risen Road while he is with you.

How to Unlock Jaheira

We do not have this information yet, but she is a character you can recruit.

How to Unlock Karlach

Karlach is an unlikely party member you can encounter during your travels. When you first speak with Wyll and find him in Emerald Grove, he reveals he’s been looking for Karlach and has been hunting her. You can find her a short distance from the Emerald Grove, to the west, before you reach the goblin village. If you speak with her while Wyll is at the party, he will attempt to cut her down and murder her. However, if you listen to her story, you learn she has been manipulated and has been trying to find a way out.

Should you let Karlach live, she offers to join your party, and she’ll request you to take out a nearby group of Paladins who serve Tyr.

How to Unlock Lae’Zel

Lae’Zel is another starting party member, and you initially find her while on the Mind Flayer’s ship at the beginning. She offers to assist you in escaping the ship and helps you crashland at the beginning. You’ll separate from her for a bit, you can later find her caught in a trap near some tieflings. You can convince the tieflings to let you deal with her, and when they leave, you can destroy the trap to get her out. After this small event, Lae’Zel will join your party.

How to Unlock Minsc

We do not have this information yet, but this is a character you can recruit.

How to Unlock Minthara

We do not have this information yet, but this is a character you can recruit.

How to Unlock Shadowheart

One of the first party members you can find after you crash the ship is Shadowheart. She’s also on the Mind Flayer ship at the beginning, and you can choose to free her onboard or not. She will remember your choice following the crash. You can bring her with you to your party, and she’ll agree to become one of your companions, depending on your interest in her artifact.

How to Unlock Wyll

When you make your way north from the Mind Flayer’s crashed ship to the Emerald Grove, the Grove will be under attack by a group of goblins. Wyll appears at the beginning of the battle and will assist you during this fight. After the encounter, you can find him close to the center of the Grove, teaching the tieflings how to defend themselves. You can choose to invite him to your party.