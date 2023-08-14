Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Complete Investigate the Murders in BG3

There are several murders happening within Baldur’s Gate when you enter the city during Act 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3. These murders are likely connected to Orin, Bhaal’s Chosen, who has one of the two final Netherstones you need to track down. There are several murders you need to track down before you can confront Orin, and it’s important that you do to prevent more bloodshed.

There are several ways you can complete this quest, but there are ways you can save more people before reaching the end of the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Investigate the Murders in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Get Investigate the Murders in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

I obtained this quest by speaking with Gortash in Wyrm Rock Fortress. This is one of the first areas of the game you can explore in Baldur’s Gate after arriving in the city, where Gortash greets you, and invites you to watch the ceremony where he becomes the archduke of the city. During the discussion, he invites you to track down Orin and eliminate her for him, and the best way to do this is by tracking down the various murders in Baldur’s Gate 3, first starting with the ones happening at the Open Hand Temple.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the Open Hand Temple, you’ll hear more about the murders here and have the chance to solve them alongside the investigator, Valera. While following the trail of these murders, one of the murderers will have a flowery key on them, which will open a secret door in the Fraygo’s Flophouse, and you can access a secret room where you can acquire a list of people who will be murdered in the Lower Cities. You might discover this room during the Find the Stern Librarian quest in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Chase Down the Serial Killer in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you want to chase down the Serial Killer in Baldur’s Gate 3, make sure to refer to the list they’ve created. The list shares with you every person they plan to eliminate as they progress through this part of the plot, and you can find each of those characters while exploring the Lower City of Baldur’s Gate 3. You can choose to assist in these murders, let them happen, or save the target. For this playthrough, we worked to save the targets on the list, and we only needed to save two of them.

How to Save Cora Highberry in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Cora enjoying a wine festival in the Lower Cities. When you reach this location, speak with Cora. You’ll have several choices to make when you begin the interaction, but the most important one is to tell Cora that she’s a target of an upcoming murder and that she should seek safety. Upon doing so, a combat encounter will begin, but you’ll be able to save Cora from being attacked by the Serial Killer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Save Figaro Pennygood in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next person on the list is Figaro Pennygood, and you can also find this individual inside their shop. They’re going to be close to Baldur’s Gate Waystone. When you arrive at the store, the two people who are the targets have already been paralyzed, and you can choose to enter the scene. I found it best to interrupt the ritual by sharing your presence rather than attempting to sneak. Interrupting the attack will prevent the killer from attacking Figaro and starts a combat encounter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

By going through the order of these murders, I was able to stumble upon Dolor, the dwarf who was performing these attacks in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, I was able to save these individuals, and now I had access to Dolor’s inventory. There, he has a note called Dirge of the Unholy Assassin, and you’ll now be able to learn where to find the cult of Bhall in Baldur’s Gate: Candulhallow’s Tombstones.

How to Open Candulhallow’s Tombstones in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the Candulhallow’s Tombstones by making your way back to Basilisk Gate, close to the entrance of the Lower Cities in Baldur’s Gate 3. You’ll find it to the northeast of the Elfsong Tavern. When you enter the Candulhallow’s Tombstones, make your way to the far right, and there will be a room with only a handful of things you can interact with. To reveal the secret entrance, go to the painting, and move it to show a button. Click it, and you can now enter the secret area, using the code you pick from Dolor’s note.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Infiltrate the Murder Tribunal in Baldur’s Gate 3

The best way to infiltrate the Murder Tribunal is to ensure you do not have Jaheria in your party. You’ll learn that the ones leading the Tribunal were individuals who attempted to overthrow Baldur’s Gate well before the events happening in Baldur’s Gate 3, and they have connections to Jaheria. If you have her in your party, you’ll likely be forced to fight the individuals you encounter down here. I do not recommend it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, present to the That Which Guards the hands that Dolor had on his body, which were in the small bag you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 party looted off him. This grants you entrance to the Murder Tribunal and allows you to the building without fighting.

In the next area, the primary goal for your character is to speak with Justice Sarevok, and deceive him into allowing you to become one of his Unholy Assassins. You’ll need to share that you enjoyed the killings of the hands you brought to him and how you did it through a Skill Check. Only one check occurred for this. You’ll then have a chance to enter the Hollyphant to become an Unholy Assassin.

How to Become a Unholy Assassin of Bhaal in Baldur’s Gate 3

When you enter the next room, where you’ll have the opportunity to become an Unholy Assassin, you’ll be given a choice by Sarevok. You can choose to fight against Sarevok, thereby not becoming an Unholy Assassin for Bhaal, or you can eliminate Valeria, who was investigating the murders at the Open Hand Temple. If you choose to fight against Sarevok, you’ll enter an incredibly tough battle, but it is doable.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those who would prefer to keep Valeria alive, it’s a good idea to fight against Sarevok, an incredibly tough individual. However, if you’d like the easier route, dispatching Valeria during the ritual is more accessible and straightforward. Many of your companions will be against your sacrificing Valeria, though. One of these outcomes does end the quest. If you choose to save Valeria, the city watch will be indebted to you for the final battle in Baldur’s Gate 3.